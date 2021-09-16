Taimi Co-Founder Brings LGBTQ+ Mental Health & Suicide Prevention to the Forefront
Taimi COO and Co-Founder Jake Vygnan shares his story and announces plans to address mental health struggles in the community.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Vygnan, the COO and Co-Founder of the world's largest LGBTQ+ dating and social app, is starting a serious discussion on mental health.
The subject that is very close to Vygnan's heart is the focus of his recent blog post on Suicide Prevention Day.
According to statistics, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among LBGTQ+ youth. This is exactly why Vygnan, who had close friends struggle with their sexual identity and mental health, made it his personal mission to highlight these issues and address ways to prevent people from taking their own lives.
Since Taimi provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ community, the mental health struggles that are prevalent among queer and trans youth are an extremely important issue for the app.
"There is no question that suicidal thoughts are a complex issue we all need to focus more of our attention on. People don't use mental illness as an excuse to take a sick day. Talking about the fact that it is nothing to be ashamed of, providing resources and improving awareness may help someone considering suicide change their mind," says Vygnan.
The app's employees are constantly trained on how to offer support, help find a way out for those who may be contemplating suicide. Taimi trains its support staff to answer messages with care, sensitivity, and concern. Taimi Support team members utilize a set of skills to assist when asked or flagged in a conversation on Taimi. The app provides help numbers and focuses campaigns on subjects around healthy body and mind.
Taimi support staff have also successfully prevented several suicide attempts with thank you letters to prove that talking to someone in the time of need is essential.
This summer, Taimi donated $25.000 to The Trevor Project live on The Ellen Show. The donation was to reaffirm a long-standing partnership with the organization assisting and providing support to LGBTQ+ young people.
Vygnan adds that Taimi has ongoing plans for the coming years focusing on mental health and wellness, inspire and offer several options in order to get people to see that suicide is not the answer.
About Taimi: Taimi is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network, dating app, and streaming. Taimi offers the safest and most secure user experience on the market — with its several verification layers, 24/7 profile moderation, PIN/Fingerprint/Face ID, and live support. Taimi is the Home of Diversity, and the platform’s main mission is to make the lives of LGBTQ+ people better by creating a safe environment with zero tolerance for judgment, discrimination, hate, or aggression.
Taimi is free to download. Taimi Premium subscriptions provide enhanced experience and access to features unavailable or limited in the free version of the app.
