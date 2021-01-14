1,15 Billion Likes, 730 Million Messages, 4,7 Million Posts: Taimi App Report 2020
In 2020, the largest LGBTQ+ platform engaged 5,5 million new users, entering the new year 9 million strong.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taimi — world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network and a dating app — starts 2021 with 2,5 times more users. The year of pandemic and lockdowns turned out to be one of love and unity, as well. Taimi started 2020 with 3,5 million users on the app. In one year, 5,5 million LGBTQ+ people and straight allies have joined Taimi family, allowing the platform to begin 2021 with the largest and most diverse 9-million LGBTQ+ community.
During 2020, Taimi users utilized both the dating functions and social networking tools to their fullest, ensuring the unprecedented growth of the app. Taimi users liked each other 1,15 billion times, and sent over 9,3 million Rainbow likes. As for social networking, 4,69 million posts and 3,52 million stories were created during 2020, with over 730 million messages sent to friends, dates, family, and loved ones.
2020 was also the year livestreaming emerged on Taimi. Despite the feature being introduced in late Q3, it quickly gained ground and became the go-to tool for millions of Taimi users. In the first four months after being rolled out, app users started over 546k unique livestreams, amassing 12,91 million views.
As for the duration of livestreams, the number is unbelievable: during September-December 2020 Taimi spent a total of 15,4 years’ worth of streaming (134 228 hours). Livestreaming on Taimi also proved to be a great way to build a following and engage with the audience for the influencers on the platform. In four months, streams on Taimi gained 17,5 million user reactions and 16,63 million comments.
