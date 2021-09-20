Private investigations and security firm T.I.P.P. Investigations has relocated its headquarters to Dallas, Texas

Kelvin Goodwin, CEO

UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium corporate, government, and private investigations and security firm T.I.P.P. Investigations has relocated their office headquarters to Dallas, Texas. T.I.P.P. Investigations also has offices in Hartford, CT and in New York, NY. It’s headquarter relocation to Dallas brings them a new center in the south, but their nationwide and global outreach program ensures that their impact is not limited to any office.

Alongside its new headquarter relocation, T.I.P.P. Investigations is also proud to announce their newest offering, Executive Protection Services. Using T.I.P.P.’s long standing reputation as a security expert and its dedicated, experienced security team, T.I.P.P. now offers protection services for executives and high net worth individuals.

T.I.P.P. Investigations has long since delivered premium security services worldwide, with over 35 years of experience in both the private and public sectors. Using a blend of law enforcement and private sector knowledge, the T.I.P.P. team strives for the utmost secrecy, surveillance, and attention to detail in each and every case and project. Not your ordinary corporate investigation company, T.I.P.P. Investigations works to interpret the law on an investigative standpoint — using their experience to build certifiable, fact-based evaluations.

T.I.P.P. Investigations offers real-world investigative knowledge and experience, offering the following services:

• Criminal investigations

• Civil investigations

• Background investigations

• Pre-employment investigations and screening

• Internal investigations

• Witness interviewing

• Employee relation investigations

• HR internal allegation investigations

• Abuse allegations

• Minor accident reconstruction

• Traffic infraction analysis

• Mediation

• Asset identification

• Child endangerment allegations

• Divorce case investigations

• Employment drug screenings

• DCF background check processing

• Security assessments

• Executive protection services

T.I.P.P. Investigations uses a two-tone security system to back up and store information, as well as the most advanced background investigation and data collection services and techniques to complete and protect project work. Privacy is of the utmost importance to the T.I.P.P. team, and their sensitive work deserves a sensitive, encryption-based storage system that stands up to ever-changing technology standards.

The goal behind T.I.P.P. Investigations is serious — to improve quality of life by providing discrete investigations and round-the-clock protection for you and for your business. You can find the new Dallas headquarters at 539 W. Commerce St., Ste. 3045, Dallas, TX 75208. Email info@tippinvestigations.com for more information.