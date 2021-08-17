Headquartered in Texas, Dekree Studio’s digital creative offerings have long since served clients across the country.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative branding agency Dekree Studio is expanding its roots to New York, adding an East Coast location to its repertoire. Headquartered in Texas, Dekree Studio’s digital creative offerings have long since served clients across the country. With the opening of the New York studio, Dekree Studio is able to level up its client load and continue branding, designing, marketing, and upleveling strategies for more businesses.

Dekree Studio, run by designer Devin Seymour, is a creative agency dedicated to bringing brands to life through impactful strategy, design, and marketing. Dekree’s team of creative professionals look to exploration and strategy to inspire projects, and the studio is built on the thought that every business and brand it works with is unique — and, in turn, so are each business’s and brand’s projects.

At Dekree Studio, you can have all of your marketing needs in one place — regardless of your industry. Dekree Studio clients are never too big or too small, and the client roster spans everything from startups and corporations to nonprofits and government organizations. A quick look at Dekree’s recent projects will show you a portfolio of work spanning industries, whether it’s presentation design for worldwide luxury watch brand Hublot, magazine design and app development for Seven Springs Mountain Resort, site and design collateral for Project DC Events, or even custom illustration artwork for Yellow Bridge Brewery.

The mission? To help brand stories come to life, no matter how big or small that brand may be. While you can always request a custom project, Dekree Studio’s typical list of services are as follows:

• Visual identities and branding

• Marketing strategies and collateral

• Social media management

• Website design and SEO

• Custom designs

• Restaurant design packages

• Presentation and exhibition design

If you’re looking for graphic design, marketing, or branding services, Dekree Studio can support you. With offices in both Houston and New York, Dekree Studio is poised to take on more clients and help your business grow. Contact Dekree Studio here, and request a free quote here.