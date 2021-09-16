09-16-2021 $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Sheetz #275 on Chaplin Road in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62, and the Power Ball was 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week ~ Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.