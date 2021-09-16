Phytosterols Market Share, Trends, Research Report, Business Model 2021

Brandessence Market Research

Phytosterols Market Size By Type ( Beta Sitosterols, Campesterol, Stigmasterol), By Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others) Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phytosterols Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Growing adoption of healthy lifestyle among the people, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, obesity as well as change in preferences of consumers towards healthy diet are

some important factors driving the growth of Phytosterols market.

Phytosterolss are naturally occurred steroid compounds found in plant cell membrane which is similar to cholesterol. Phytosterolss are isolated from vegetable oils such as soybean oil, canola oil, sunflower oil and corn oil, nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. There are several types of Phytosterolss are present such as beta sitosterols, campesterol, Stigmasterol and others. Phytosterolss are widely used in dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals due to its nutrient content. Phytosterolss helps to lower cholesterol level in the body. Phytosterolss supplements have several health benefits it helps in reduction of cardiovascular diseases, obesity and prevent Developing cancer cells. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties which help to support cell membranes and support normal functioning of the heart. Phytosterolss widely used in cosmetics as active ingredients in cream and lipsticks as well as they repair broken or damaged skin.

Phytosterols Market: Market Player Analysis

• Cargill,

• Phyto-Source LP,

• Vigon International,

• PrimaPharm B.V.,

• Archer Daniels Midlands,

• Pharmchem Laboratories Inc.,

• BASF SE,

• Merk KgaA,

• Arboris,

• Lipofoods

Phytosterols Market Dynamics-

The key factor for the growth of Phytosterolss market is increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe as Phytosterolss helps to reduce risk of heart diseases. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, it is estimated that 17.9 million, 31% of all deaths in worldwide because of cardiovascular diseases in each year. Furthermore, increasing usage of Phytosterolss in pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical industries owing to its therapeutic properties is driving the growth of Phytosterols market. In addition, rising adoption of healthy lifestyle coupled with changing preference of consumers towards healthy organic food this drives Phytosterols market. Additionally, rising disposable income of the people coupled with growing health awareness owing to health benefits of Phytosterols such as helps in lower cholesterol, blood pressure and reduces weight this driving the growth of Phytosterols market. However, the factors which restrict the growth of Phytosterols market is side effects of Phytosterols. Moreover, introduction of new products of Phytosterols in the market will create huge opportunity in Phytosterols market.

Phytosterolss market is segmented into type, application, region and country. On the basis of type, Phytosterolss market is segmented into beta sitosterols, campesterol, Stigmasterol and others. Based on the application, Phytosterolss market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and feed.

The Phytosterols market research reports segments as follows:

By Type - Beta sitosterols, Campesterol, Stigmasterol

By Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

