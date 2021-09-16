i.safe MOBILE receives 2 intl. network operator approvals PTCRB and GCF for the industrial smartphone family IS530.x

IS530.x is an explosion-proof industrial smartphone IS-RSMG2.1 / IS-RSMG2.2 wired remote speaker microphone Trigger Handle (hand-held barcode scanner) IS-TH1xx.1

Multifunctional mobile device for explosion-protected push-to-talk use complies with international mobile radio standards

LAUDA-KOENIGSHOFEN, GERMANY, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i.safe MOBILE, one of the world's most innovative developers of mobile communication devices and solutions for use in hazardous areas, has received the international mobile network operator certifications GCF (Global Certification Forum) and PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) for its IS530.x industrial smartphone family. The certifications are the basis for further international provider-dependent approvals. They underline the company's global market strategy and follow the worldwide trend towards professional multifunction PTT smartphones and away from pure PTT radio solutions. For wireless products, the PTCRB and GCF certifications are mandatory, especially for market approval in North America and further separate provider approvals. The certifications ensure that a device is compliant with 3GPP wireless standards and meets wireless technologies requirements. The IS530.x is Android Enterprise Recommended, Zero-Touch enabled, MDM compliant, fully approved by both approval organisations and thus fully compliant with all mobile device requirements. Thanks to its multifunctional interface, it can also be flexibly combined with the i.safe MOBILE trigger handle / hand-held barcode scanner IS TH1xx.1 and used for reliable data capturing in hazardous areas. As an ideal supplement for PTT use, i.safe MOBILE offers the wired remote speaker microphone IS-RSMG2.1 / IS-RSMG2.2 - with US approval also available as C1D1-/C1D2-version.

Certificate requirements

Certificates are test requirements that examine mobile devices for TRP (Total Radiated Power), Total Actual Radiated RF Power, TIS (Total Isotropic Sensitivity), Isotropic Sensitivity, RSE (Radiated Spurious Emissions), Spurious Radiation and Emissions at Rest, SIM tests, SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), Electromagnetic Radiation Level and individual network protocols, among others.

After the mandatory government certificate level, such as that of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the United States and the IC (Industry Canada) in Canada, there is a second level. These industry standard certificates, such as the PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) and the GCF (Global Certification Forum) are in turn the basis for the next level, that of network operator approvals. Due to the multitude of global providers and their own certificate requirements, a wide variety of test requirements for mobile radio standards and technological developments have emerged.



The IS530.x industrial smartphone: PTCRB and GCF certified

The IS530.x is an explosion-proof industrial smartphone that saves time and resources through its multi-functionality: via a third-party app, it can be used with its large PTT button for seamless, secure and cross-organisational communication. The device is Android Enterprise Recommended, Zero-Touch enabled and MDM compatible, and various peripherals can be connected via the 13-pin interface. Integrated into the Trigger Handle (hand-held barcode scanner) IS-TH1xx.1, it can immediately process the data from the scans (which are possible up to a distance of 15 metres) as a multifunctional device. Bluetooth® 5.0 guarantees high speed and long range, which is essential especially for IoT applications. The SOS button and the lone worker protection function offer optimal protection even for hazardous work environments. The powerful, replaceable 3600 mAh battery with multi-protection also makes the device ideal for multi-shift operation.

The powerful processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM660 Octa-Core), the large internal memory of 64 GB (expandable to 128 GB via microSD) and a 4 GB working memory (RAM) combined with Android™ 10 provide the basis for a high working speed. The good camera equipment (main camera 13 MP, front camera 5 MP), two micro SIM slots, NFC (Near Field Communication) and Wifi (2.4GHz + 5GHz: IEEE; 802.11a/ b/g/n/ac/e/k/r/h) with hotspot function for max. 8 connections complete the extensive equipment package.

Thanks to the special surfaces and materials (Corning Gorilla Glass V3 and TPU), the device can be cleaned regularly with a disinfectant solution of 70% alcohol and distilled water or soap solution without suffering any damage.

PTT Accessories: IS-RSMG2.1 / IS-RSMG2.2

The IS-RSMG2.1 / IS-RSMG2.2 wired remote speaker microphone is already available as a matching PTT accessory with US approval as C1D1-/C1D2-version. With its rugged but lightweight housing and secure ISM interface, the device offers smoother PTT communication when combined with the IS530.x. The dynamic loudspeaker is specially designed for loud environmental conditions.



About i.safe MOBILE

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, based in Lauda-Koenigshofen/Germany, was founded in 2011 and is today one of the world's leading and most innovative developers of mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, smartphones, tablet PCs etc. for safe use in hazardous areas and for robust use in industry and outdoors. Engineers and specialists at the Lauda-Koenigshofen site develop practice-oriented products and individual, customer-specific software solutions based on legal regulations such as ATEX, IECEx. NEC 500 and EAC. The i.safe MOBILE development team incorporates all international standards into product development and is itself an active member of the relevant standardization committees. In order to meet all explosion protection requirements, the products are developed from scratch. This gives customers worldwide the certainty of using high-quality communication technology at the latest technical level. In addition, i.safe MOBILE cooperates with solution providers in the areas of push-to-talk, mobile device management, maintenance software or lone worker in order to be able to offer complete solutions from a single source i.safe MOBILE is represented by a subsidiary in Singapore and Moscow and sales partners in 72 countries in Europe, the USA, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia, Australia and Asia.

For further information please visit the website of i.safe MOBILE: www.isafe-mobile.com

