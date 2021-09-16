Colposcopes Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Colposcopes Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Colposcopes are the medical instrument used to magnifies the cells of the cervix and vagina. These gadgets are used to diagnose cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, and irritation of the cervix. Colposcopes are made out of an excessive-resolution digicam and electronic green filter for staring at the vagina or cervical cells on the screen.
Market Dynamics:
The market is driven by using the rising demand for Colposcopes with the rising prevalence of Cervical Cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund Organization, Cervical Cancer is the fourth most usually going on most cancer in women and the eighth most normally taking place most cancers universal global. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 570,000 incident cases of Cervical Cancer had been observed internationally in 2018. Around 90% of deaths from Cervical Cancer occurred in low-and center-income countries. Approximately 266,000 ladies died due to Cervical Cancer in 2012.
The upward push inside the approval & release of the novel merchandise shall stimulate the market boom. For instance, in August 2016, CardiacDirect had launched the GT-30 and GT-60 video colposcopes to its growing product portfolio. These colposcopes function the revolutionary R-way Evaluation Program that offers gynecologists a sophisticated exam machine and guidance for cervical ailment prognosis. The GT-30 and GT-60 Video Colposcope characteristic a complete-display screen display that gives a superior degree of accuracy and is prepared with a high-resolution digital camera and a chilly LED lighting fixtures system for zero heat transfer to the affected person.
The marketplace is witnessing technological advancement with the digital platform for the development of colposcopes. For example, in August 2016, MobileODT had received the popularity of the Enhanced Visual Assessment (EVA) System, a cellular cellphone-based connected colposcope. It enables the rural fitness carriers and fitness providers in low-resource settings to enjoy the cost-powerful, net-linked energy of a robust video colposcope. It is a cellular, related, easy-to-use device adopted via an increasing number of businesses running in over 21 countries to strengthen cervical most cancer screening programs' ability and nice. It allows for visualization of the cervix, far-off support of providers with the aid of scientific supervisors, best guarantee and reporting features, affected person follow-up monitoring, and the mixing of records into digital health record structures.
The upward thrust in the businesses, associations, and institutes initiatives for elevating attention concerning Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control shall undoubtedly affect the marketplace. For example, 7 UN corporations underneath the United Nations Task Force on NCDs have undoubtedly impacting Programme to save you and control Cervical Cancer. It aims at providing the prognosis and treatment of invasive cervical most cancers to all ladies, screening, and remedy for cervical pre-most cancers to be had for girls, and Human papillomavirus immunization for girls.
Several agencies, associations, and institutes are moving into a collaboration with the organizations to increase colposcopes. In 2017, Duke University had entered into the collaboration with third Stone Design, Inc to increase a beta prototype of the Pocket Colposcope. It is less high-priced, smaller in size, and lighter than traditional scientific colposcope devices.
However, the excessive value of colposcopes shall hinder the marketplace growth. Moreover, the supply of opportunity techniques for detecting cervical and vaginal cancer, consisting of Pap smear exams and HPV checks, ought to hurt the colposcopes marketplace.
Segment Analysis
By Instrument Type
• Optical Colposcope
• Digital Colposcope
By Instrument Portability
• Stationary
• Handheld
By Application
• Cervical Cancer Screening
• Physical Examinations
• Others
By End-Users
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic centers
• Others
Geographical Presentation
By region, the colposcopes market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Among all of the regions, North America dominated the colposcopes market due to the higher adoption of colposcopes with the increasing prevalence of Cervical Cancer and Vaginal Cancer. According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program, approximately 13,800 incident Cervical Cancer cases are expected to be observed in 2020 in the United States. Cervical Cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States. Around 4,290 women died due to Cervical Cancer in 2020. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1,293 women, i.e., 0.6 per 100,000 women, were diagnosed with Vaginal Cancer in 2016. The United States accounts for the highest market share of XX% owing to the high technological advancement, including integrating digital platforms with the colposcopes to stimulate market growth. The ongoing development of colposcopes with high resolution would replace the traditional colposcopes. The North American region is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecasted period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to have positive market growth owing to the rising aging population as the older population is at high risk of developing Cervical Cancer. There is a growing penetration of medical imaging technology and improved healthcare facilities, including advanced medical facilities. Several market players are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the rising government spending on gynecological disorders shall boost the demand for colposcopes. Substantial growth is expected to be observed in developing countries owing to the higher incidence rate and mortality rate of Cervical Cancer. The increasing awareness regarding the early diagnosis of Cervical Cancer and Vaginal Cancer shall positively impact the market. For instance, in December 2017, Cancer Institute NSW of Australia, a state-wide positive impacter control agency, had renewed National Cervical Screening Program to reduce the incidence and mortality caused by cervical cancer by organizing screening programs. It involves the primary human papillomavirus (HPV) screening every 5 years for women aged 25–69 years and exit testing for women aged 70–74 years, with partial genotyping for HPV types 16 and 18 and liquid-based cytology triage for other HPV types.
Competitive Analysis
The colposcopes market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local market players. Product diversification, technological advancement, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition. Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc, McKesson Corporation, DYSIS Medical, and Karl Kaps Gmbh & Co. Kg are the leading Market players with significant market share.
Companies are using novel product launches, technological advancement, new product development, and market expansion strategies for holding their position in the market. For instance, In June 2019, MobileODT had received the 2019 FT/IFC Transformational Business Award in Health, Wellness, and Disease Prevention. In August 2019, MobileODT had received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. for the EVA System, an FDA-cleared smart mobile colposcope for the assessment and diagnosis of cervical cancer and use in forensic examination by Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.
The companies enter into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to increase the demand for Colposcopes Market and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in August 2018, Specialty Surgical Instrumentation Inc. (a subsidiary of Symmetry Surgical Inc.) had acquired the Core business segment, i.e., the Electrosurgical segment of Bovie Medical. The Electrosurgical segment includes the generators, electrodes, cauteries, lighting, colposcopes, accessories, and the Bovie brand.
The companies are raising the funding and investment for the development of colposcopes. For instance, in July 2018, DYSIS Medical had completed a $25 million (£18 million) investment to accelerate the growth of its DYSIS Ultra colposcope used in cervical cancer screening. The colposcope uses optical and software techniques to scan a patient’s cervix, quantify the results, and present them to a clinician in the form of an intuitive color-coded map (DYSISmap). The map can be easily shown and explained during an examination, improving understanding and reducing anxiety.
