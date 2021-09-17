Stamford reveal their latest Neon Sign: The Dream Merda

Neon_sign_dream

Dream and Merda fighting scene image

dream_merda_blue_neon_sign

Dream Merda a new neon out now..

cut_out_blue_neon

Blue Neons cut out

The latest Neon revealed and it’s an absolute winner for those who like their interior design to come with a drop of sarcasm.

Italy’s most infamous designers Seletti are unrivaled world-wide with their daring collection of homewares that always make a statement anywhere....anytime....”
— Nick Smith CEO At Smithers of Stamford
STAMFORD, LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neon signs have seen something of a revival over the last few years and with their rise in popularity continuing to grow, it’s vital you stay on the right side of the flooded neon market.

Smithers of Stamford have revealed their latest neon addition and it’s an absolute winner for those who like their interior design to come with a drop of sarcasm.

Having upheld a long working relationship with the Italian design house, Smithers latest neon is designed by Seletti and portrays their usual sense of black humour. It’s easy to fall into the kitsch category when it comes to choosing a new neon sign, thankfully this latest offering could not be further from cute.
The Dream Merda Neon is a play on words, and if you were paying attention in those mind-numbing Latin lessons, you’ll understand its playful meaning. Step away from the likes of the live, love laugh mentality, and opt for this humorous neon on the bedroom wall instead.

The Dream Merda Neon is available to pre-order now with deliveries expected in October. With supply chains still being somewhat disrupted and retailers warning shoppers to be organised with their purchases to save disappointment, it would suggest ordering sooner rather than later is the best option.

The Dream Merda Neon is available to pre-order online now from Smithers of Stamford and can easily be found in their Neon Collection at the top of the home page. The website is easy to navigate and makes shopping from the comfort of your home a very pleasant experience.

The Seletti brand is renowned not only for its dark sense of humor but also for its sublime quality. You really do get what you pay for, so whilst this neon may cost a little more than most, Smithers guarantee the quality is unrivaled.
Unlike many other neon’s, the Dream Merda sign is dimmable – neon lights are often easier on the eye than other lighting options but it’s always good to have options.

Order yours now and make your neon dream come true.

Emma Smith
SMITHERS OF STAMFORD LTD
info@smithersofstamford.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Stamford reveal their latest Neon Sign: The Dream Merda

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Smith
SMITHERS OF STAMFORD LTD info@smithersofstamford.com
Company/Organization
SMITHERS OF STAMFORD LTD
6-8 BROAD ST
STAMFORD, PE91PG
United Kingdom
+44 1780 435060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Welcome to Smithers of Stamford.... We are a designer furniture and lighting store that dares to be different. Smithers came to life thanks to my sheer frustration at not being able to source high quality designs on the high street and a strong love for interior design that verges on the outrageously funky and quirky! Born out of a passion for Lambretta's, retro clothing, soul music and many visits to Carnaby St and Brick Lane, London, my love for vintage, modern living has been with me for as long as I can remember. Who Runs Smithers? I run Smithers with Emma, my life partner and secret weapon. Emma is a talented writer, brilliant interior designer and the best cook I know! With Emma's interior talents, my obvious style (go with it people) and a shared interest in Listed buildings, natural patina, and a love for the rare and wonderful, we felt it our absolute mission to bring Smithers to life. Twist on Antiques and Vintage Smithers of Stamford are committed to supplying only the very best in bespoke designer furniture and vintage homewares with an edge that feature a unique and curious twist on the contemporary. Our genuine passion is reflected in each and every piece across our eclectic range - we strive for superiority and favour the flawless.

blog

More From This Author
Stamford reveal their latest Neon Sign: The Dream Merda
A hand gesture like no other: Smithers of Stamford expand their Hand Candle Collection in time for Christmas
View All Stories From This Author