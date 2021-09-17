Stamford reveal their latest Neon Sign: The Dream Merda

About

Welcome to Smithers of Stamford.... We are a designer furniture and lighting store that dares to be different. Smithers came to life thanks to my sheer frustration at not being able to source high quality designs on the high street and a strong love for interior design that verges on the outrageously funky and quirky! Born out of a passion for Lambretta's, retro clothing, soul music and many visits to Carnaby St and Brick Lane, London, my love for vintage, modern living has been with me for as long as I can remember. Who Runs Smithers? I run Smithers with Emma, my life partner and secret weapon. Emma is a talented writer, brilliant interior designer and the best cook I know! With Emma's interior talents, my obvious style (go with it people) and a shared interest in Listed buildings, natural patina, and a love for the rare and wonderful, we felt it our absolute mission to bring Smithers to life. Twist on Antiques and Vintage Smithers of Stamford are committed to supplying only the very best in bespoke designer furniture and vintage homewares with an edge that feature a unique and curious twist on the contemporary. Our genuine passion is reflected in each and every piece across our eclectic range - we strive for superiority and favour the flawless.

