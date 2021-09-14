A hand gesture like no other: Smithers of Stamford expand their Hand Candle Collection in time for Christmas
The Hand Candle is a carbon copy of a real hand, showcasing intrictate detail. Available in an array of wondrous colours and poses such as Victory and You Rock.
What month do you normally buy your Christmas Gifts? As material shortages get worse world-wide, its time to buy your Hand Candles well before October this year....”STAMFORD, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already an ambassador of the iconic Hand Candle , Smithers of Stamford have vastly expanded their collection of the statement candles just in time for the festive season. Available in an array of colours, poses and surprisingly affordable, these striking candles guarantee to keep gift givers off the Naughty List this Christmas.
— Nick Smith
The Hand Candle is a carbon copy of a real hand, showcasing sublime detailing. High quality paraffin repeats every intricate line of the skin texture. Only the colour and wick give away that it’s a candle.
The Hand Candle is available in many poses such as You Rock, Victory and OK, and all the colours of the rainbow including pink, yellow, blue and red.
Smithers of Stamford have also added the Baby Hand Candle to their collection which never fails to melt even the coldest of hearts. Pastel coloured chubby hand candles make a beautiful gift for expectant and new parents.
The Hand Candles are available from September onwards, offering the Christmas gift giver plenty of time to make that purchase in time for the big day. Orders can be taken up to December 21st but retailers are advising to be organised this Christmas to avoid disappointment.
The Hand Candles are available online from Smithers of Stamford and can easily be found in their Accessories Department, along with plenty of other delights. These wonderful gifts are presented in a stylish gift box and can be delivered straight to your door.
Buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a headache, but the Hand Candle is already proving popular with all ages, and it’s easy to see why. The affordable price, humorous designs and undeniable pop of colour make this an absolute winner for both the giver and recipient this Christmas.
Stockist www.smithersofstamford.com
Telephone +441780 435060
Price Uk £36.95. US $51.00. EU €44
nicholas smith
SMITHERS OF STAMFORD LTD
info@smithersofstamford.com
