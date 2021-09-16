Nano Drones Market Grows At Rate Of 29% With Technological Advancements

Nano Drones Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth Nano Drones Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Nano Drones Market Report - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing technological advancements are shaping the nano-drones market. In recent years, nano-drone technology has advanced intensely, allowing them to fly faster and deeper than ever before, as well as carry out complex surveillance missions. For instance, in December 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace company in collaboration with UAVTEK, a UK-based drone manufacturer developed a super lightweight bug drone based on nanotechnology. The bug is a nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that weighs 196g, about the same as a smartphone, has a 40-minute battery life, and a range of 2 kilometers. During a recent Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) program conducted by the Ministry of Defence's Future Capability Unit, it was the only nano-UAV capable of surviving the harsh weather.

The global nano drones market size is expected to decline from $757.11 million in 2020 to $974.75 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. The change in growth trend of the nano drones market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The nano drones market is expected to reach $2,568.85 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.4%.

Read More On The Global Nano Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nano-drones-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global nano drones industry are AeroVironment Inc., Aerix Drone, Extreme Fliers, Drona Aviation Pvt Ltd, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd, Mota Group Inc., Parrot SA, Prox Dynamics, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Horizon Hobby, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Dajiang Innovation Technology Co., BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, and Textron.

North America was the largest region in the nano drones market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nano drones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global nano drones market report is segmented by type into fixed wing nano drones, rotor nano drones, flapping wing nano drones, others, by payload into camera, control systems, tracking systems, others, by end user into consumer, military or law enforcement, others

Nano Drones Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fixed Wing Nano Drones, Rotor Nano Drones, Flapping Wing Nano Drones), By Payload (Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems), By End User (Consumer, Military Or Law Enforcement), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nano drones market overview, forecast nano drones market size and growth for the whole market, nano drones market segments, and geographies, nano drones market trends, nano drones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Nano Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5318&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2021 - By Drone Type (Fixed Wing Drones, Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Application (E-commerce, Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR), Healthcare), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drones-global-market-report

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-drones-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone), By Technology (Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone), By Application (Hobbyist & Gaming, Aerial Photography), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-recreational-drones-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/