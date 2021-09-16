Interview released with the 10th AAMDC, US Army Europe, ahead of the Air Missile Defence Technology 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: An interview has been released with an expert speaker from US Army Europe ahead of the conference in London this November.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the run-up to the 5th Annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London on 17th and 18th November 2021, SMi Group caught up with keynote speaker, Colonel Bruce A. Bredlow, Deputy Commanding Officer, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), US Army Europe, to find out more about his perspectives within the field of air missile defence technology, including the challenges, developments and his involvement as a speaker at this conference.
There is an early bird offer of £100 expiring on 30th September 2021. Interested parties can register at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR4.
See below a snapshot of Colonel Bruce Bredlow’s Interview:
How will this year’s Air Missile Defence Technology Conference help shape best practices for the NATO IAMD community?
"This conference will help shape NATO best practices in a variety of ways. First, it will enable IAMD leaders across the community to network and build relationships in a way we haven’t been able to do in nearly 2 years. This conference will also provide attendees greater insight into the differing perspectives on the air and missile threats we face, as well as the progress being made toward ensuring robust abilities to defeat all manner of air and missile threats. In short, this conference will be an invaluable opportunity to distribute ideas and knowledge to a broad variety of IAMD leaders who are all working toward the same ultimate goal."
Where do you see the future challenges for ground-based missile defense?
"Future challenges for ground-based missile defense include hypersonic weapons, low-observable cruise missiles, advanced ballistic missile threats, and threat overmatch. The dynamic nature of the IAMD operating environment in which we all find ourselves underscores the importance of taking a holistic approach to air defense rather than focusing too narrowly on BMD. After all, if we focus only on BMD, we will fail at CMD, which is why we need IAMD. An additional key challenge will be establishing an enduring capability to link sensors and shooters from all our allies and partners to improve the quality of training and eliminate any gaps in capability in the event conflict breaks out."
The full interview and the two-day agenda are available at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR4.
Delegates at Air Missile Defence Technology 2021 will also hear from the following expert speakers representing: British Army, Defence Investment Division, Hungarian Air Force, Italian Army, Lockheed Martin UK, NORAD, Royal Australian Air Force, Spanish Army, Swedish Defence Material Administration, Thales UK | US European Command, US Air Force in Europe, US Army, Weibel Scientific A/S, and much more.
Air Missile Defence Technology
London, UK
17-18 November 2021
Sponsored by Raytheon Technologies, Real-Time Innovations, Inc. and Weibel Scientific
