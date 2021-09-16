Fazzaco Companies Update: 17 Company Pages Claimed or Created in August 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fazzaco, a pioneer financial information platform connecting fintech companies with forex brokers and liquidity providers, announced that 10 more industry firms have created a company page on the platform over August 2021, bringing the total number of companies on the platform’s “Companies” section to nearly 1,700.
The firms having created a company page on Fazzaco in August include Everest Cm, ACY Partners | ACY Securities Pty Ltd, FX Dream Team, Radius FinTech Ltd, XValley Technologies, Helloflow, UMAX markets limited, Bot Inversor, HAAME TECH LIMITED, and NewPath Executives.
Additionally, in the past month, 7 firms, which are with an established history and reputation across the brokerage, payment and fintech sectors, have claimed their company pages on Fazzaco, namely GKFX Prime, Gold-i, Fair Trading Technology, GoDoFX, ECOMMPAY, Proftit, and Valutrades.
Below are some of the companies having claimed their Fazzaco company pages in recent months.
By claiming the company page on Fazzaco, companies will gain access to multiple reliable features for brand and products promotion, such as updating posts and releasing products in the community consisting of millions of market participants from every sector of the wide FX trading ecosystem.
Fazzaco aims to build a community connecting exclusively all the players across the global forex and crypto industries. Those creating or claiming their company pages on the platform will be offered various privileges to gain positive visibility for their businesses and products. In August, some companies have grown the followers of their Fazzaco company pages to 3500+ ever since they created or claimed their pages.
Fazzaco also features a “News” section that provides up-to-minute industry news. Last month,many more industry firms have also added Fazzaco as a press release distribution channel to support their marketing goals.
Fazzaco
The firms having created a company page on Fazzaco in August include Everest Cm, ACY Partners | ACY Securities Pty Ltd, FX Dream Team, Radius FinTech Ltd, XValley Technologies, Helloflow, UMAX markets limited, Bot Inversor, HAAME TECH LIMITED, and NewPath Executives.
Additionally, in the past month, 7 firms, which are with an established history and reputation across the brokerage, payment and fintech sectors, have claimed their company pages on Fazzaco, namely GKFX Prime, Gold-i, Fair Trading Technology, GoDoFX, ECOMMPAY, Proftit, and Valutrades.
Below are some of the companies having claimed their Fazzaco company pages in recent months.
By claiming the company page on Fazzaco, companies will gain access to multiple reliable features for brand and products promotion, such as updating posts and releasing products in the community consisting of millions of market participants from every sector of the wide FX trading ecosystem.
Fazzaco aims to build a community connecting exclusively all the players across the global forex and crypto industries. Those creating or claiming their company pages on the platform will be offered various privileges to gain positive visibility for their businesses and products. In August, some companies have grown the followers of their Fazzaco company pages to 3500+ ever since they created or claimed their pages.
Fazzaco also features a “News” section that provides up-to-minute industry news. Last month,many more industry firms have also added Fazzaco as a press release distribution channel to support their marketing goals.
Fazzaco
Fazzaco
news@fazzaco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn