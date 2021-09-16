Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Cocaine Trafficking / Multiple other offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2021 @ approximately 1718 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tetreault Road, Newport Center

VIOLATION:

1.           Possession of Cocaine

2.           Possession of Stimulant, and Narcotic Drugs

3.           Cocaine Trafficking

4.           False reports to law enforcement authorities

 

ACCUSED: Todd Marsh                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Tetreault Road in the Town of Newport Center to investigate a call for service. While troopers were at the residence a truck was seized and a search warrant was requested and later granted by a Judge. On scene investigation revealed Todd Marsh was in possession of the truck seized. Upon search of the truck, drug paraphernalia, approximately 152 grams of cocaine, regulated and controlled stimulants and narcotics in pill form, $14,615 in U.S. currency, and several unknown substances were located. All items were seized, and the unknown substances were sent to the lab for testing. Marsh was later located and lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility on the above listed offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021 @ 1300 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

