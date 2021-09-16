Game & Fish Urges Proper Big Game Carcass Disposal

Pinedale - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding big game hunters that it is unlawful to dump carcasses or other refuse on public lands. Hunters are encouraged to properly dispose of animal carcasses at an approved facility. A map of approved facilities across the state can be found on the Game and Fish website. For Teton, Sublette and Lincoln counties approved facilities can be found at Jackson, Pinedale, Big Piney/Marbleton and Thayne respectively. Hunters are encouraged to contact the facility they are interested in for any special requirements. Contact information, location and business hours can be found by clicking on the specific facility on the map. The Pinedale and Marbleton facilities do not charge a fee for carcass disposal as long as there is no additional garbage being disposed of with the carcasses. The Jackson facility also does not charge a fee for carcass disposal. The Thayne facility has a minimum fee of $10 with fees being based on weight. There are also special rules that apply for the transport and disposal of deer, elk and moose carcasses to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD can be transmitted from carcasses of animals that have been harvested by hunters and are positive for CWD. The majority of CWD positive animals that are harvested appear completely normal and healthy. To minimize the possibility of transmission, Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming from the site of the kill:

• Whole carcasses can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor, or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided that the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming. • Cut and wrapped meat • Edible portions with no portion of the spinal column or head attached • Cleaned hide without the head attached • Skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue • Teeth • Finished taxidermy mounts

Whole deer, elk and moose carcasses cannot be transported out of Wyoming. The only parts approved to leave the state are edible portions with no part of the spinal column or head; cleaned hide without the head; skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts. While these parts are permitted to leave Wyoming, not all states regulations align with this.

NOTE: Nothing in these requirements allows hunters to remove evidence of sex, species or horn or antler development as required in the regulations. For further information refer to the Important Hunting Information Section in the current year's deer or elk regulations.

- WGFD -