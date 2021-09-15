Virtual public input meeting available Sept. 22 on proposed improvements to Bismarck area bridges

BISMARCK, N.D. – A virtual public input meeting will be available Sept. 22 to receive comments on proposed improvements to three bridges in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The project consists of bridge rehabilitation, painting, and median barrier replacement for the East Midway Bridge (Exit 156), the Grant Marsh Bridge, between Mandan and Bismarck, and the Tyler Parkway Bridge (Exit 157). The discussion will also include a temporary detour of the westbound Interstate 194 ramp.

More information about this project will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available Sept. 22. This is not a live event.

The meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 7, 2021, to Stephen Wirtz, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave. Bismarck, ND 58505. Email swirtz@nd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Stephen Wirtz at 701-328-2533.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

