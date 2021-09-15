Submit Release
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                 Tom Berger Director of Real Estate Development and Management; Samuel Newby, City Council President, Jacksonville; Lenny Curry, Mayor, Jacksonville

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             September 15, 2021

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, former Representative Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri passed away. Former Representative Hazouri represented Duval County in the Florida House of Representatives from 1974 until 1986.  He went on to serve as mayor of Jacksonville from 1987 until 1991, Duval County School Board member from 2004 until 2012, and Jacksonville City Council member from 2015 until 2021. During his time in the legislature, former Representative Hazouri served as chair of the Education K-12, Personnel & Collective Bargaining, and Retirement, Personnel & Collective Bargaining Committees. He was also appointed by Governor Lawton Chiles to the Florida Ethics Commission and served as chair of the Sheriff’s Mental Health and Crisis Episodes Task Force. Hazouri will be remembered as a mentor, friend, and a champion for Jacksonville.

To honor the memory of former Representative Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida, the City Hall of Jacksonville, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

