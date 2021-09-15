Submit Release
Free Outdoor Fun to Celebrate National Hunting & Fishing Day

Time to celebrate! National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September.

This year, on Sept. 25, plan to attend and participate at any of the FREE scheduled events, encourages the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). 

“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” said Ted Will, WRD Director.  “These events are family-oriented and fun and remind us of what great outdoor natural resources we have in our beautiful state.”

What is National Hunting and Fishing Day? The U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon established this day in 1973 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.  

Events offered in Georgia include kids’ fishing events and an Outdoor Adventure Day (at Paradise Public Fishing Area in Berrien County). These events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.  On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.     

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all events in the state, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.    

