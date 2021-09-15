US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County starts Sept. 23

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Menominee

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST TOWN: Powers

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $92,000 to repair the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek near Powers in Menominee County. Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals while work occurs during the day. Both lanes will be open at night and the signals will be flashing yellow. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.