US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County starts Sept. 23
COUNTY: Menominee
HIGHWAY: US-2
CLOSEST TOWN: Powers
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $92,000 to repair the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek near Powers in Menominee County. Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals while work occurs during the day. Both lanes will be open at night and the signals will be flashing yellow. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.