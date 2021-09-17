UCBOS, Inc. Appoints Nick Costides to its Advisory Board
UCBOS, Inc. today announced that Nick Costides will join the UCBOS Advisory Board
I am excited to partner with Shan and his team, as the UCBOS platform delivers on the promise of accelerating speed to market while reducing the complexity and costs...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising through the ranks over a 29-year career at UPS to become President of Information Technology from 2011-2021, Nick Costides is globally recognized for leading the development of multiple technology innovations that have disrupted and transformed the supply chain logistics and transportation industry.
“We are looking forward to engaging with Mr. Costides, as his global supply chain and technology experience will be invaluable in shaping our platform and go-to-market strategies,” said Shan Muthuvelu, President & CEO of UCBOS, Inc.
Nick currently serves on the Board of Directors of First Student, North America’s largest student transportation provider, the Board of Directors of Motion2AI, a global supply chain mobility & robotics AI platform company, and the Board of Directors of the Technology Association of Georgia. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Ware2Go, a leading digital eCommerce and supply chain technology company.
“I am excited to partner with Shan and his team, as the UCBOS platform delivers on the promise of accelerating speed to market while reducing the complexity and costs that are associated with the technology enablement of today’s complex supply chains,” said Nick Costides.
About UCBOS
UCBOS, Inc. is a USA-based business composable supply chain technology firm with the mission to provide the world’s first “No-Code Supply Chain Transformation Platform” and revolutionize the notion of the composable enterprise. Its vision is to let enterprises self-learn, adapt and glorify a logical business data model, fast-track solutions, and adapt to new technologies including AI, ML and IoT in days or weeks that fit their business, supply chain operations, and IT roadmap.
This end-to-end SCM platform for 100% supply chain, 100% composability, and 100% semantic ontology is powered by 100% NoSQL and 100% No-Code. To learn more, visit www.ucbos.com or follow @UCBOS on LinkedIn.
