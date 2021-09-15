Conservation Corps of Long Beach (CCLB) Celebrates the Groundbreaking of the Environmental Education Center.
Event will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join Mayor Robert Garcia, Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine, the Conservation Corps of Long Beach and the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy as we collectively break ground for the Environmental Education Center at DeForest Park. The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:00PM. The address for the center is: 6255 DeForest Avenue in Long Beach, CA 90805.
This will be a multifunctional community center where the CCLB will operate programs for decades to come. The new site will expand the organization’s ability to provide youth development and environmental stewardship.
“The planning of the Environmental Education Center at DeForest Park would not be possible without the vigilance of our intrepid partners. We’re confident that this new site will be aesthetically pleasing as well as a functional way to serve the city,” states Dan Knapp, CEO of the Conservation Corps of Long Beach.
Immediately following the groundbreaking, Vice Mayor Rex Richardson will lead a panel discussion entitled: “Green Up: Resiliency and Environmental Stewardship.” The discussion will cover the future of North Long Beach’s progress toward Resiliency and Environmental Stewardship.
For more information, visit http://www.cclb-corps.org/.
Contact: Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com
