Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,517 in the last 365 days.

Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Centre County

Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 will host soon in Centre County. During the job fair, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé. At the job fair, PennDOT will conduct on the spot interviews for its Winter Maintenance Program and will administer a driving skills test for CDL drivers.

Available winter positions include: CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Clerks, Tradesman Helpers and Laborers.

“Winter maintenance can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding job,” said District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E.  “We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live. Come visit one of our locations to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”

The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the PennDOT District 2 Centre County Office listed below.

• Centre County Maintenance Office Date: September 28, 2021 Location: 1000 East Bishop Street, Bellefonte

Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #

You just read:

Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Centre County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.