Railroad Work in Lewistown Will Impact Traffic

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority will soon begin work to replace a railroad crossing on State Route 3006 (South Juniata Street) in Lewistown. The crossing is at the South Juniata Street/Water Street intersection. This work will require a closure of Water Street and will impact travel in the area.

Work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 23 and is expected to last through Wednesday, September 29. Drivers are advised that the crossing work and the Water Street closure will be in place during the September 24/25 weekend.

No detour will be in place but drivers on South Juniata Street could encounter roadway flaggers, lane shifts, and 10-foot width restrictions during daylight hours. Overnight, drivers will encounter channelized lane shift patterns and 10-foot width restrictions.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow detour signs, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

