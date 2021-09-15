Philly Soul Live’s Mission to Promote & Support Philadelphia Music & Musicians

Harry Hayman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the pandemic, live music venues have been hit especially hard. Now that things are getting back to normal, Philly Soul Live is here to extend a promotional lifeline to those music venues and musicians in and around Philadelphia.

Philly Soul Live (PSL) is on a mission to make sure no music lover misses great live events by providing breaking news on national music tours and festivals while fervently supporting artists on our local scene. With an emphasis on Philadelphia’s rich soul music legacy ̶ including R&B, Jazz, and live instrumental Hip Hop ̶ we are dedicated to keeping our audience up to date.

Through Spotify playlists, podcasts, interviews, and its own YouTube channel, PSL delivers! The website keeps audiences excited with exclusive video recaps (creating a bit of FOMO for those who may have missed out), and features downloadable monthly music event calendars, music news, and links to PSL’s social media platforms. The stellar event, Jazz Under the Stars, was among PSL’s recent promotions.

According to Philly Soul Live editor and ardent music enthusiast, Toya Haynes, “During the months of the pandemic, Philly artists have produced some of the best music I’ve heard from our scene in years. We are so excited to experience live music again in Philadelphia and connect these artists to their audiences.”

Prominent businessman, entrepreneur, and community activist Harry Hayman started Philly Soul Live with a determination to help live music venues reopen, create awareness, and generate business.

Harry Hayman, who also serves as PSL’s chief inspiration officer adds, “I’ve been a part of the Philadelphia live music scene for over 35 years now. I started coming into the city to go to Bacchanal, Revival, The TLA, and The Troc, among others back in the day. I wanted to create something that gave back to an industry that has given so much to us all ̶ an industry needs us now more than ever. The website and social channels are a great resource; a go-to for every venue and agency looking to market their music, events, and services.

Toya Haynes is a writer and media host in the Philadelphia area whose work has been published in First for Women Magazine and a variety of online media outlets. She is currently hosting two music-based podcasts—The First Time I Heard and The Aftershow After Party which is a part of Great Convo Media based in Nashville, TN.

Harry Hayman is a prominent figure in Philadelphia, known for his many business ventures, charitable causes, and inspirational speaking engagements. He first made a name for himself in the restaurant and hospitality industry with the Bynum Hospitality Group, Gemini Hospitality Consultants, HERO Kitchen, and EAST COAST SALOONS. Harry’s impressive resume includes local community work through the Feed Philly Coalition, The Philadelphia Jazz Experience, and SHARE FOOD GROUP.