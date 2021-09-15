Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,520 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Invests $1.2 Million To Support Vulnerable Arizonans

Funding Will Benefit Victims Of Crime Who Need Support, Resources And Services

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced $1.2 million to assist hundreds of Arizonans who are victims of crime and need financial support for counseling and other necessary services. 

“Protecting vulnerable Arizonans and their families is a top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “We must do more to ensure they are protected and secure — and today’s investment will help those affected by crime access much-needed resources and services.” 

The funding will stabilize the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s (ACJC) Victims Compensation and Assistance Fund, which serves as a safety net for crime victims and provides critical resources to one of Arizona's most vulnerable populations.

"The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission is committed to providing financial assistance to survivors of crime and strengthening our services to better support their families during very difficult times," said ACJC Chairwoman and Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. "Thank you to Governor Ducey for investing in crime victims and providing critical resources to those Arizona families in their time of crisis."

Individuals who are eligible for the funding may use it for expenses such as medical or dental needs; mental health counseling; funeral and burial costs; lost wages/loss of support; crime scene clean-up; and some transportation costs. Recipients also may use the funding to respond to economic consequences of the public health emergency.

“My thanks goes to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for their work to meet the needs of Arizonans who are victims of crime and serve at-risk individuals and families,” the Governor said. 

Today’s funding comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and the investment will assist approximately 400 victims who have experienced financial loss as a result of criminal activity.

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Invests $1.2 Million To Support Vulnerable Arizonans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.