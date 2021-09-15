Mark Wagner Brings Safe Money & Income Radio To Youngstown
Mark is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio.YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Wagner is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio on WKBN, Newstalk 570 AM. As the host of the Safe Money & Income Radio show, Mark is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Mark Wagner loves country living and has been helping people with their financial planning for more than 20 years. He understands the average person is looking for simple, common sense ways to prepare for retirement and take care of their valued possessions. That is why he wrote Building Financial Fences. Talking with Mark will help you gain the insight you need to make wise financial decisions, set up financial fences that make sense for your situation, and give you peace of mind that your loved ones will be financially secure.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Mark's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
WKBN 570 AM - Sundays: 9:00 AM
