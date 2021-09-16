MBBS IN PHILIPPINES 2021- Perusing one of the Top Ranking Medical Colleges in Philippines- UV Gullas College of Medicine

UV Gullas College of Medicine Logo UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions Gullas College of Medicine Pick up UV Gullas College of Medicine Airport Send off UV Gullas College of Medicine inside pick up from airport to college

How is MBBS in Philippines, Medical syllabus followed by the medical education in Philippines & about one of the top ranking medical colleges in Philippines

UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE strongly believes in playing a crucial role in the metamorphosis of an MBBS Student by imparting excellence through medical education programs creating doctors with heart"

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly industrialized country and emerging market in Asia, the Philippines has welcomed an increasing number of international students in recent years, and is also a popular tourist destination – not surprising when you look at those tropical, sunny beaches. However, the Philippines has more to offer than an attractive coastline; especially those who study MBBS in Philippines will be able to explore its fascinating mix of Christian, Hindu, Islamic, Malay, Spanish and American influences on Filipino culture.Philippines is a beautiful country, with one of the best higher medical education systems in Asia, ranked 46th in the first edition of the QS Higher Education System Strength Rankings. Offering the opportunity to study in English at an affordable cost, the Philippines attracts International Medical students every year from across the globe, with most coming from other countries in East Asia.There are almost 2,300 higher medical education institutions in the Philippines, the majority of which are private. Many universities are affiliated with Roman Catholicism, which reflects the country’s colonial past.MBBS in Philippines happens to be one of the best educational systems in Asia. It is one of the best places for International Indian MBBS students to pursue Medical Education completely in English, at affordable prices and high-quality. Philippines has a 90% literacy rate. It proves that Education is of primary concern in the country.It is the largest English – Speaking country in the Southeast Asian region and is a medium of instruction for higher education. The country is a major exporter of English teachers, nurses, doctors and skilled workers abroad.The Medical Education in Philippines offers Doctor of Medicine or MD degree which is equivalent to Indian MBBS System.MBBS in Philippines is principally offered and developed by accredited and government recognized medical schools in the country. The Philippines medical colleges are Medical graduate schools offering the Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree.The Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) offered by the Medical Education in Philippines is a four-year professional degree program which qualifies the degree holder to take the licensure exam for medical doctors in the Philippines. This Medical degree program deals with an in-depth medical syllabus, medical theories, practice, technologies, and problem solving.Why Study MBBS in Philippines?• A lot of parents from India believe that Philippines is one of the best educational destination for their children to Study MBBS, as it offers quality medical education that comes with lot of benefits• MBBS in Philippines is most cost effective. Tuition fee is affordable and can be paid in installments.• Affordable living and accommodation expenses for the International Indian MBBS Students.• Modern teaching techniques and superior quality of MBBS in Philippines combined with world class amenities makes the journey of becoming a doctor enjoyable for the students and memorable for the teachers.• Internationally recognized Medical colleges listed in World Health Organization (WHO) and supported by the foreign medical graduate council.• Medium of instruction is English.• All Filipinos talk in English language and so the International Indian MBBS students feel comfortable.• There is no demand by the government or the population to learn the local language.• MBBS in Philippines follows the US education system, hence students have credit transfer options to continue their studies in America.• 1 of every 10 doctors practicing in America are graduates from Philippines.• Philippines boasts of exporting the maximum number of medical graduates in the world. A whole lot of MBBS Abroad Students especially the aspiring MBBS Students in India get attracted to study Medicine in Philippines Medical Colleges, due to their high accreditations, superb quality of life and an updated in-depth medical syllabus education & the affordability.• MBBS in Philippines comes with a great cultural diversity in college campus due to exactly the above said reasons. This platform helps students to mingle with other cultures and countries. The platform of character molding, tolerance for another one’s culture, development of a humane nature helps in creating a very matured medical graduate who thinks with his heart.• MBBS in Philippines prepares you for the USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination). 100% of the MBBS students who have graduated in Philippines would have passed the Board Examinations in their respective home countries too.The field of the Medical Education in Philippines has made it a leading hub for MD/MBBS education for MBBS Abroad students from around the world. Philippines has developed a Medical education system similar to the USA. Enroll for MBBS in Philippines and join MBBS Admissions for 2021-22.The MBBS in Philippines is so fantastic that it has created a huge student Doctor network in India, USA, UK, Middle east etc.Philippines offers high quality education with a safe environment to the aspiring MBBS Abroad students. The fee is low & affordable as compared to many countries. The degree in medicine obtained from Philippines is accepted globally. This helps students in getting jobs in other parts of the world.The academic calendar has two intakes and the classes start in June and ends in March or starts in January and ends in December. The language of instruction is English makes it a favorite for many students wishing to pursue MBBS abroad. The infrastructure of Medical Colleges in Philippines is much superior in terms of staff, equipment and technology.The MBBS students are given hands on training and practical clinical rounds which helps in their overall growth as doctors. The International Indian MBBS Students are eligible to take MCI screening exam after they complete their medical degree from medical colleges in Philippines.Eligibility Criteria To Study MBBS In Philippines For Indian MBBS StudentsInternational Indian MBBS students aspiring to Study MBBS in Philippines, should qualify certain essential eligibility criterion to get an admission in MBBS colleges in Philippines like:• A 10 + 2 passing certificate with Biology, Physics, Chemistry compulsory subjects and with 50% of PCB.• For SC, ST or Physically challenged candidates have an exemption of 5% from 50%, only 45% PCB is sufficient to them.• Students should be in between 17 to 25 years of age group with good physical and mental health.• Previous education should have English medium of instruction as they should understand the teaching language in Philippines.• NEET qualification is needed as it is made compulsory to get admission into foreign medical colleges since 2018.• NEET score card submission is a must to get Visa interview slot in Philippines embassy.• School Transfer Certificate of the student along with the other original certificates of SSC, +2 certificates.• A medical checkup certificate from a recognized medical center is also a must.• A valid passport with a minimum 6 months of expiry time period.• The student should also get a Police Clearance Certificate in proof of no criminal records in India.• A No Objection Certificate from the parents/legal guardians indicating their acceptance to send their child to Study MBBS in Philippines.• A valid Birth Certificate is also a must to be submitted to get the admission in any universities.• An attested bank statement from the parents/legal guardians for amount of first year’s fee as closing balance.• Study and Conduct certificate from all 12 years of education.• Letter of Acceptance from any valid Philippines Medical university and initial admission fee should be paid to get the admission letter.Philippines medical college fees structureMBBS fees would range anywhere between 12 – 30 lacs. Every year, more than 8000 students take admission in Medical colleges in Philippines, because they provide a high quality of medical education. The cost to complete the MBBS course is reasonable and there is no donation fee in many Philippines Medical Colleges.Medical colleges in Philippines offer theoretical as well as practical education which empowers the students to become a successful practitioner. The medicinal course provided to students in Philippines is known as the MD program (Doctor of Medicine).The medical colleges in Philippines have a low tuition fee structure for Indian students with a high quality of education.Top Medical Colleges in Philippines Approved by CHED and Listed in MCI UV Gullas college of medicine ||Top ranking medical colleges in philippinesMBBS IN PHILIPPINES || UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINEStudy MBBS in Philippines from UV Gullas College of Medicine one of the best top ranking medical colleges in Philippines. Studying MBBS in Philippines is most preferred by Indian Middle class families today as Medical Colleges In Philippines offer top quality education at affordable fees structure.UV Gullas College of medicine is affiliated to a 100+ years old university called University of the Visayas, offering high quality medical education to International MBBS students.Gullas college of medicine InfrastructureThe Gullas college of medicine has two campuses in Cebu City, the main University campus located in the downtown Cebu City area and the laboratory high school in Pardo. The main campus in Cebu City is multi-storied, equipped with several facilities. Living spaces are fully air-conditioned with attached bathrooms. Students have access to free Wi-Fi, Play areas and other entertainment. Everybody receives personal care and assistance at the hostel. Constant CCTV surveillance and the presence of 24 / 7 campus guards ensure high levels of security. Withal, clinical training is imparted by a highly-trained and experienced faculty who have demonstrated capabilities in their respective fields. We strongly believe in the metamorphosis of an MBBS Student by imparting excellence through medical education programs.UV Gullas College of medicine Accreditations• General council of medicine of Great Britain,• American Medical Association of the USA,• Medical Council of India,• Medical Council of Thailand,• Medical Council of California,• Australian Medical Council Limited (ECFMG),• The World Health Organization and International Medical Education Directory.UV Gullas College of medicine eligibility criteria• Aspiring MBBS students must be 17 years and above.• Should have completed high school.• Completely filled-out Application Form.• The original copy of his/her National Medical Admission Test (NMAT) result.• Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree (B.S) in Science or Arts• Certificate of Good Moral Character from previously attended university• His/her high school report card (form 138) duly certified or signed by their School Principal• Original (for presentation only) and photocopy of his/her NSO-certified birth certificate.ADVANTAGES OF STUDYING MBBS in Philippines in UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE• Advanced educational systems with first-class conveniences and implemented with the well-renowned UV Gullas infrastructure• Best boarding and protection provided by Gullas college of medicine.• UV Gullas Hostel, provides Indian food for Indian International Medical students.• Gullas college of medicine Global acceptance is high by due to multi cultural environment fostered within the UV Gullas Campus• UV Gullas college of medicine offers 5.5 years in order to complete MBBS Abroad• Gullas college of medicine Philippines Cebu city has been voted as the safest island in Asia for 2020• Proximity to the Cebu International Airport makes the UV Gullas college of medicine accessible to both the International Medical Students and the Indian International Medical Students• MBBS Syllabus in Philippines is advanced than the medical syllabus in India• Gullas College of Medicine fees is very affordable• Unique hands-on practice in Gullas college of medicine• UV Gullas college of medicine is situated in Philippines Cebu City, with a tropical climate that is a same as India• The Medical education in Philippines, & in Gullas College of Medicine, the US Medical Education system is followed• The Gullas College of Medicine Hostel has a Mess inside the UV Gullas campus itself• The UV Gullas Hostel Rooms are Air conditioned and equipped comfortably• The Mess serves students with Both South & North Indian food.• 24/7 security service with CCTV surveillanceUV Gullas College of Medicine has been ranked at number 3, in the recently published reports in Wikipedia, which is as per the updated results of 2019, Physician Licensure Examination. The UV Gullas College of Medicine Uniform is white and white to instill a sense of professionalism in the MBBS Students.The Gullas College of Medicine has a passing percentage of 98.54 % in 2018 and 98.65% in 2019. This course has made UV Gullas College of Medicine one of the top ranking colleges in Philippines and it attributes its success to the practical oriented approach it adopts here.UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE || FEES STRUCTUREUV Gullas College of medicine fee structure does not require deep pockets. The University Of the Visayas Gullas College of Medicine helps in making International Medical Students especially Indian MBBS students very comfortable to study Medicine through the Fees.UV Gullas college of medicine Fees can be paid in two portions which makes it affordable to Indian MBBS students.The UV Gullas College of Medicine admissions come with flexible payment modules through installment options, without donation or capitation fees etc. Total course duration is 5 years 4 months. The first year fees is 5.95 lakhs. It includes Tuition fee, Admission fee, enrollment fee etc.It offers relevant documents to students by which they can apply for study loan abroad.UV Gullas college of medicine admission requirements· The minimum qualifying marks for a student to be eligible to apply for studying MBBS in Gullas college of Medicine is 50% (aggregate in Physics, Chemistry & Biology).· Indian International medical students who wish to study MBBS in UV Gullas should also clear NEET exam in India.· Also, the aspiring Indian International Medical students will have to appear for NMAT exams in Philippines before getting admission in any medical college.· Application processing time in UV Gullas College of Medicine will take 3 to 5 working days.· Later selected students will be issued with Notice of Acceptance. All documents including certificates, mark sheets, etc. should be provided during admission process.· Parents bank statement with 5 lakh rupees closing balance must be provided along with a supporting affidavit that they will take care of their son/daughter fees to university throughout their education must be provided. These will undergo an attestation & Authentication (Apostle) process.The following documents are Supposed to be submitted for red ribbon process to University Admission office UV Gullas college of Medicine, ChennaiAdmission also requires a National Medical Admission Test (NMAT) score. The cut-off NMAT score, for international medical students, is usually higher than locals & is based on the medical school’s discretion. 