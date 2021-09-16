Thinkproject strengthens executive leadership team

Hemendra Pal, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Thinkproject Mark Lewis, Chief Revenue Officer at Thinkproject Christina Hübschen, Chief People Officer at Thinkproject

The AECO industry is a key enabler for a more sustainable economy and our construction cloud platform will play a significant role in this digital evolution.” — Patrik Heider, CEO of Thinkproject

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Hemendra Pal will serve as the company’s new Chief Product & Technology Officer

• Mark Lewis joins as Chief Revenue Officer

• Christina Hübschen starts as the company’s first Chief People Officer

• Thinkproject's growth trajectory continues

Thinkproject, Europe's leading SaaS provider for construction and engineering projects, today announced the appointment of Hemendra Pal as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CTO), Mark Lewis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Christina Hübschen as Chief People Officer (CPO). Former executive at Oracle, Hemendra Pal will be relocating to Munich to drive further innovation for Thinkproject. The executive ranks are expanded with Mark Lewis, who joins Thinkproject from Bentley Systems as CRO. In addition, as former CHRO at Avaloq, Christina Hübschen strengthens the Executive Team in the new position of CPO as of November 1st 2021.

In the past fiscal year, Thinkproject achieved a revenue growth of approximately 40% compared to the previous year and was named one of "Germany's Growth Champions 2021” by the magazine "Focus Business" together with the Hamburg-based institute Statista. With now nearly 500 employees worldwide in 18 offices in 11 countries, the company is on the verge of securing a top position in the global market for construction intelligence solutions that make a significant contribution to the digitalization of the construction industry. The newly appointed executives will play a crucial role to structure and manage the future expansion of the highly specialized software provider.

Hemendra Pal will be in charge of Thinkproject's product portfolio as well as their global product and engineering teams. Pal was previously global vice president and head of engineering at Oracle's construction & engineering global business unit where he led overall product portfolio. He co-founded and advised construction-technology startups, and played leadership roles including VP of engineering at Avalara and Managing Director at Aptean.

Pal brings with him more than 10 years of construction-technology expertise which will help drive Thinkproject’s global expansion and further boost Thinkproject’s strong growth. Under Pal’s leadership, Thinkproject will build an integrated construction cloud platform to help customers plan, build and operate critical assets. Pal will drive product expansion by building innovative solutions as well as by adding additional capabilities via strategic acquisitions.

"We are extremely excited that Hemendra will bring his industry experience and expertise of leading R&D and global teams to Thinkproject," said Patrik Heider, CEO of Thinkproject. "The AECO industry is a key enabler for a more sustainable economy and our construction cloud platform will play a significant role in this digital evolution."

As an expansion of the existing leadership team, Mark Lewis will take on the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Thinkproject. Lewis brings more than 20 years of international enterprise software sales experience in the AECO industry, which includes the SaaS space. In his most recent role as senior vice president at Bentley Systems, he was responsible for global growth, innovation and transformation.

In his role as CRO, Lewis will expand global sales activities and create new momentum. With his deep experience in growth and strategic alignment of global customer accounts, he will be a key contributor to the company’s commercial success in achieving and advancing its revenue goals.

“With Mark Lewis as CRO, we can take a new look at our go to market strategy and optimize our customer-centric approach," said Patrik Heider. "We are very happy that Mark will bring his strategic skills to us to enable our global expansion and drive our sustainable growth."

Additionally, Christina Hübschen joins Thinkproject's executive team in the new role of Chief People Officer. An experienced human resources executive, Hübschen previously served as CHRO at Swiss financial technology and services provider Avaloq, where she created a global, data-driven culture focused on employee experience.

As Thinkproject's new CPO, Hübschen will foster a culture of innovation, drive organizational development and focus on the people strategy. Her focus on results and trust-based collaboration will help Thinkproject to further drive the people agenda. Her experience in dealing with M&A on a personnel level is essential for Thinkproject to continue mastering lucrative and promising acquisitions.

"The working environment and the interaction with employees play a prominent role at our company. That's why we are pleased to have gained an experienced executive in Christina Hübschen as our new CPO, who can help shape Thinkproject's development with her ideas," explains Patrik Heider. "Our growth would not be possible without the support and motivation of our people. Christina is the ideal person to ensure continuously develop our culture in this new work environment."

About Thinkproject

Based in Munich, Germany, Thinkproject is a global leader in construction intelligence, unlocking the potential of people and information through digital technologies to enable better industry results. It is the leading Europe-based construction and engineering SaaS provider with 2,750 customers, more than 250,000 users in over 60 countries, and nearly 500 employees.

More info: www.thinkproject.com

