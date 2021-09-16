mxHERO Launches Digital Hygiene For Greater Information Security & Content Management
mxHERO Digital Hygiene reduces dangerous content sprawl by intelligently moving email content into the organization's existing cloud content system
Email as a system contributes to content sprawl placing organizations at risk and providing a direct threat surface of attack by ill-intended actors”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO launches a new product bundle based on its award-winning Mail2Cloud digital bridge. The new product allows organizations to significantly reduce content sprawl risks by moving email out of email systems and user inboxes and securing it in the company's existing content cloud (e.g., Box, Microsoft OneDrive, Egnyte, Google Drive). The solution offers a non-disruptive way for enterprises and agencies to address their email-based content sprawl challenges while adding security, search, and workflow advantages for that same content.
— Don Hammons, mxHERO's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer
mxHERO Digital Hygiene is a cloud-based service that provides central control with organization-wide reach. Without depending on end-user involvement, mxHERO's Digital Hygiene dashboard allows administrators to set bespoke rules for email content capture, auto-filing, and securing in cloud storage services. Organizations can target specific senders, recipients, or keywords in the subject, message body, or attachments. Automated search can look for patterns like social security numbers, customer IDs, etc. Other filters include email date so that mxHERO acts only on messages six months or older - as an example. Finally, administrators can set different rules for different users, business units, the organization as a whole, or just outbound email messages - to name a few options.
Once identified and captured, emails are moved to cloud storage and auto-filed in predefined storage accounts and folders. Importantly, messages are optimized for the cloud storage environment leveraging storage capabilities like custom metadata, governance features, versioning, and security settings.
"Email as a system contributes to content sprawl placing organizations at risk and providing a direct threat surface of attack by ill-intended actors. Few IT leaders have business intelligence around their email usage; in fact, analytics suggest that a mid-sized organization with some 1,000 employees will generate nearly 40 million duplicate files per year via email attachments. This is astounding and a fuel source for ransom attacks and ill-intended actor exploits. With this new release, we enable our customers to leverage an offensive-in-nature digital hygiene solution to narrow that threat surface!" states Don Hammons, mxHERO's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer
mxHERO Digital Hygiene is now available to all organizations by contacting mxHERO.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a two-time winner of the Astors Award (2019 and 2020) for Best U.S. Homeland Email Security Applications and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms, including Google Drive (Workspace), Microsoft’s OneDrive, Egnyte, and the Box Content Cloud. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange. More than 13,000 companies with over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email capability with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
