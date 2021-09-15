Cycling the California Coast for a Cure

Adrienne Rubin, with the buildings of San Francisco in the background (Photo courtesy of Kevin Schley) Adrienne Rubin riding through Carmel and the famous 17-mile drive

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 18, 2021, close to 300 participants from their twenties to their eighties will hop on their bikes to begin the annual 8-day bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation. Known as the California Coast Classic, the event brings in over $1,000,000 annually and raises awareness for this painful, debilitating disease that affects 54 million Americans, including 300,000 children.

Starting at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, the bike tour will follow California’s gorgeous coastline with spectacular views of the Golden Gate bridge and continue along back roads through lush, fragrant farmland on the way to Monterrey Bay, Carmel and the breathtaking 17-mile drive, through Big Sur, Cambria, Oceano, Buellton, and Ventura, finishing in Malibu at Gladstone’s on the beach on September 25.

Pedaling a well-marked route, while all their luggage and gear are taken from one stop to the next, the riders finish each day with dinner together at the campgrounds and have the choice of sleeping in a tent or at a nearby hotel at their own cost. If mechanical problems arise, or if riders are too tired to climb a hill, support vans are close at hand to provide all the assistance necessary.

In 2019 the CCC was named “Best Charity Bike Tour” by the Gran Fondo Guide. This year Adrienne Rubin, well-known author, business woman, and a top fundraiser who has participated in the event for 10 years in a row, has much to say: “If you can ride a bike, you’ll have the time of your life. When I first started, I didn’t even have a bike. I got one for my birthday and took a few lessons. So if someone like me can do this ride, anyone can.”

Adrienne’s husband, Stan Rubin, a former volunteer chairman of the national Arthritis Foundation, has lived with the pain and suffering of osteoarthritis since his mid-thirties. He has had 12 surgeries altogether, including several for spinal stenosis, four hip replacements and a revision, and two spinal fusions. Even though he gave up golf, which at a 9 handicap was his favorite passion, he is grateful to be relatively free of pain. Together the Rubins work hard for the cause. Over the years the Arthritis Foundation has permitted many more people to lead better lives, not only with funds to encourage doctors to specialize in rheumatology, but also with grants for the research, surgeries, implants, drugs, and therapies that are a minor miracle now. Funds from the bike ride go to Camp Esperanza, where children with arthritis can enjoy a week at camp free of charge, and make new friends who know exactly what they are going through.

Rubin says she is not an early riser, but lately she sets her alarm in order to get on her bike while traffic is light. During the summer months she can be found training on Pacific Coast Highway or on Mandeville Canyon every weekend. Here is the link to her web page for arthritis, as well as the link to her website for her memoir, Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business.

https://events.arthritis.org/participant/Adrienne

www.adriennerubin.com