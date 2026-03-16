Birgitta Visser, Thought-Provoking Author and Healer, Says Following Passions Is More Rewarding Than Corporate Dreams

Birgitta Visser

With the rise of burnout, Birgitta Visser encourages people to prioritize wellbeing, set boundaries, and pursue a life aligned with purpose over pressure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birgitta Visser, healer, spiritual mentor, and author of BE-com-ing Authentically Me, currently being edited and re-released later this year, and other co-authored works, is speaking out about the importance of stepping away from toxic work patterns and reconnecting with personal passions and self-care. According to Visser, the pursuit of corporate success at the expense of personal wellbeing often leads to burnout and a loss of purpose.

“In today’s demanding work culture, many people are pushing themselves beyond healthy limits,” Visser says. “Setting boundaries and taking responsibility for your own life is essential. It’s not realistic to immerse yourself completely in work without consequences. Sometimes people need to step away and focus on their own well-being.”

Across industries, trends such as quiet quitting, employee ghosting, and sudden job departures reflect a growing dissatisfaction with high-stress work environments. Visser believes these behaviors highlight a deeper issue: people are increasingly recognizing the cost of sacrificing their wellbeing for professional expectations.

Visser explains that wages can often become the incentive that keeps people stuck in exhausting routines. The constant effort to balance work responsibilities with home life can slowly erode a person’s health and happiness.

“Wages can become the drug that keeps a person going,” Visser says. “When people are stuck in the monotonous cycle of trying to balance work and home life, it can eventually lead to mental fatigue and slowly erode a person’s health and happiness.”

Clients have reported positive experiences with Visser’s healing work. One client, Sarah P., described the sessions as “transformative,” saying they helped restore balance, improve mental clarity, and relieve physical discomfort.

Having personally battled burnout, Visser doesn’t take the condition lightly. “When I suffered from burnout, I became depressed,” she admits. “I lived on autopilot, started eating bad food, let my hair go, ditched the gym, suffered from sleepless nights, had a nervous system stretched so thin you could hear it hum, and kept working like an idiot.” Her story is a powerful reminder that self-care isn’t selfish—“I felt a responsibility toward my job instead of toward myself.” Today, she encourages others to learn from that experience and prioritize their own needs before reaching a breaking point.

She bought into the lie that her value was tied to her output, a mere spoke in the corporate wheel. But what if we’ve been reading the blueprint all wrong? We are not limited human beings defined by our job titles; we are spiritual beings having a human experience, blessed with the power to weave our existence from our passions.

For Visser, that’s the issue at hand—our deep-seated fear of not making ends meet. “I understand being afraid that you won’t be able to pay the bills,” she says, “but we need to recognize that this fear isn’t accidental—it’s been carefully cultivated.” She argues that society, by design, keeps us anxious and dependent. “Our paychecks are the drug our employers give us to keep us firmly rooted in the system,” she explains, “and it works so well that we often trade our dreams, passions, and even our health for the illusion of stability.”

But here’s the truth: if you got hit by a bus tomorrow—God forbid—the company would find someone else in a matter of weeks. They’ll move on. The system will keep turning. You’re replaceable, but your life, your joy, your well-being? Those aren’t. Through every hardship, every moment of self-reflection, we begin to see clearly: we are worth more than just surviving. We deserve to thrive. We deserve purpose, fulfillment, and the freedom to chase what sets our souls on fire. And realizing that? That’s the first step to taking back our power. As Visser puts it, “We don’t have to take it all lying down.” We can choose to break free, to prioritize what truly matters, and to build a life that reflects our deepest values—not just our job titles.

“Companies will replace you, but you can never replace yourself,” Visser says. Save time and space for yourself, and if you are not in the right atmosphere, change your environment. Doing this can help prevent feeling exhausted and overwhelmed while keeping you motivated to live your best life.”

Let’s be real—burnout doesn’t have to be the enemy. As Visser beautifully puts it, instead of running from that exhausted, overwhelmed feeling, we can actually welcome it as a “beautiful teacher” and a “messenger” guiding us toward a deeper truth. “We need to hit pause, breathe, and re-evaluate our lives,” she says, reminding us that every moment—especially the tough ones—is meant to be felt, not feared. The truth is, we’re constantly caught in the trap of overthinking and trying to control everything, but “the universe will always provide for us if we let go of the reins, simply allowing ourselves to be in the flow.” That shift in mindset? That’s where the magic happens. So next time you're drained, ask yourself: “What are you running from? What is this trying to teach you?” Because honestly, you’re already safe, you’re already whole—and you’re exactly where you need to be.

As Joseph Campbell said, “Follow your bliss and don’t be afraid, and doors will open where you didn’t know they were going to be.” And when you do? You don’t just save yourself — you give everyone around you permission to breathe, to shift, to leap. We all deserve to thrive, not just survive. That’s how change begins. Quietly. Courageously. Inside you. It’s time we start feeling truly groovy in our own skin. So go ahead — remember your power. Reclaim your energy. And build a life that doesn’t just work… but lights you the hell up.”

About Birgitta Visser

Birgitta Visser is an author, healer, and spiritual guide dedicated to helping individuals reconnect with their inner truth and personal purpose. Through her writing, teachings, and healing work, she encourages people to break free from limiting beliefs, embrace self-awareness, and create lives aligned with authenticity and balance. Visser’s work focuses on personal empowerment, emotional healing, and spiritual growth, inspiring readers around the world to pursue meaningful paths that honor both wellbeing and purpose.

To learn more about Visser and her transformational work, visit: https://www.powersoulhealing.com/

Birgitta Visser is available for interviews.

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