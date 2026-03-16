Celebrity Hairstylist Sean James Highlights Top Men’s Grooming Looks at the 2026 Oscars

Sean James and Jake Wesley Rogers. Photo courtesy of Sean James.

From classic side parts to sculpted mustaches, Sean James says the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet embraced a revival of timeless 1940s Hollywood elegance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A clear trend emerged on the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet: a return to the elegance and refinement of 1940s Hollywood. From sculpted side parts and classic mustaches to sharply tailored black tuxedos and high-waisted trousers, the influence of cinema’s golden age was unmistakable throughout the evening.

Interestingly, this revival of classic glamour was foreshadowed earlier this year at the New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Michael Feinstein and Rufus Wainwright, where guests embraced a full 1940s-themed evening of music, fashion, and style. The night included a special appearance by Liza Minnelli, creating an atmosphere that felt like a living tribute to classic American show business.

Los Angeles celebrity hairstylist and men’s groomer Sean James, known for his work across film, television, editorial, and major red carpet events, selected the standout men’s grooming looks from the 2026 Oscars.

“Classic grooming never truly goes out of style,” says James. “What we saw this year was a return to structure, elegance, and timeless masculinity, but interpreted through a modern lens. The best looks balanced vintage inspiration with contemporary confidence.”

Top Men’s Grooming Looks – Oscars 2026

Hudson Williams

-- A modern young-Hollywood interpretation of classic elegance. Soft layered hair with natural movement paired perfectly with a sharply tailored black suit.

Michael B. Jordan

-- Precision grooming with a perfectly shaped beard and immaculate fade. His structured formalwear delivered a modern interpretation of classic tailoring.

Leonardo DiCaprio

-- A timeless side part and perfectly groomed mustache created a look of pure old-Hollywood sophistication.

Jacob Elordi

-- Relaxed retro waves and effortless texture evoked the cinematic style of leading men from the 1940s.

Pedro Pascal

-- Bold personal style combined with refined grooming and confident tailoring.

Adrien Brody

-- An elegant tuxedo paired with softly textured hair created one of the night’s most artistic red carpet moments.

Joe Alwyn

-- Clean, classic grooming with a traditional side part and strong black-tie styling.

Felix Kammerer

-- One of the most fashion-forward moments of the night, combining vintage-inspired tailoring with modern texture in the hair.

Wagner Moura

-- Sharp tailoring and understated grooming delivered a polished and sophisticated red carpet appearance.

James recently groomed recording artist Jake Wesley Rogers for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and is currently working on the upcoming Amazon Prime series Scarpet, starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, where he is helping design looks for Curtis.

About Sean James

Sean James is a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist, men’s groomer, and makeup artist working across film, television, editorial, and red carpet events. Known for blending classic technique with contemporary style, James collaborates with actors, musicians, and creatives to craft distinctive on-camera and red-carpet looks.

Recent work includes grooming Jake Wesley Rogers for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and upcoming work on the Amazon Prime series Scarpetta, starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

For haircut and style consultations, Sean James is available at Matthew Preece Salon in Los Angeles. For bookings, contact Frank at Celestine Agency at 310-907-4022.

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