Detective Story that Never Fails to Amuse in Line for A Screenplay

Trouble Has Million Dollar Gams

A little action with a lot of satirical tone in Rory Heynemann’s possible script.

A detective’s tenacity and mysterious aura make them endearing to readers. But how will the story turn out if a character doesn’t fit the contemporary notion of being a detective?” — Rory Joe Heynemann

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published in 2020, Rory Heynemann’s novel, Trouble Has Million Dollar Gams, is set to be adapted into a screenplay. He is working with Filmways Pictures Agency, which will also handle the creative rights of this project.

“A detective’s tenacity and mysterious aura make them endearing to readers. But how will the story turn out if a character doesn’t fit the contemporary notion of being a detective?” Heynemann shared in an interview. He continued, “If that happens, the story becomes amusing and adventurous in one roll. That is what we will try to emulate in the screenplay of Trouble Has Million Dollar Gams.”

Trouble Has Million Dollar Gams follows the enjoyable, unique story of Detective Joseph Quincy Kingly. He is an old-fashioned private investigator who believes that he is the greatest among his peers. But the results of his cases and misadventures may prove otherwise as he fails to bring down the bad guys. In the end, he has to choose whether to continue his profession or change his path.

“Working on the screenplay with Filmways Pictures is a great experience. It’s an opportunity that I am grateful for. The project is progressing smoothly and all we have to do now is wait for the creative project to come to life,” added the writer.

Rory Joe Heynemann hopes that the script of Trouble Has Million Dollar Gams will be able to portray Detective Kingly’s sepia-tinted world as entertaining and exciting, just like in the novel. But for now, he is currently planning things out and looking forward to the future release of his work.

- - - - -

About the Writer

Rory Joe Heynemann currently lives in Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia. He studied creative writing at Curtin University in Western Australia. His writings were influenced by classic films, TV shows, and music.

Screenplay Exclusively Distributed by Filmways Pictures

For more information, please contact +1-888-214-1757 or email us at info@filmwayspictures.com.

https://www.filmwayspictures.com/

Trailer: Trouble Has Million Dollar Gams