Screenplay Will Give Fun Answers on Moon’s Whereabouts During the Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After getting recognition for his published children’s book, Where Does the Man In The Moon Go During the Day?, Jared Jackson is currently working on its screenplay adaptation. He is set to produce the script together with Filmways Pictures Agency.

“Have you been asked by a child where the moon goes during the day? Well, I’ve been wondering about that too, so I want to share some fun answers with my audience. Only this time, instead of a published one, I am working on a screenplay for a possible film adaptation,” shared Jackson excitedly in an interview.

Similar to the book, in this screenplay, the writer will pose questions on what the Man in the Moon does during the daytime. Is he playing with his friends? Does he take care of chores? Is he making music with his band? Or is he traveling to another city?

Jackson reassures his target audience that just because Mr. Sun shines does not mean the Man in the Moon is gone. He thinks that the Man in the Moon spends time having fun and comes back at night to light the sky above.

“My illustrated children’s book has become a favorite among my readers. And with this script, I hope that it will make the story more endearing to them as they see it with possible animation. And with our progress on the project, I am confident that we can create a wonderful screenplay within our timeframe,” said Jackson.

The writer is currently negotiating the final details along with the management of its creative rights together with the agency.

About the Writer

Jared Jackson currently resides in South Carolina, but he is a native of Flat Lick, Kentucky. At the age of nine, he became almost blind after an unsuccessful surgery to remove a brain tumor. But even with limited vision, he creates illustrated stories to paint beautiful images for kids to read.

