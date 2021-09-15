Gov. Henry McMaster to Lead Roundtable with Kershaw County School District
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a roundtable with Kershaw County School District officials to discuss the best practices for COVID-19 mitigation efforts in schools, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM.
WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Kershaw County School District Superintendent Shane Robbins
WHAT: Roundtable discussion
WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM
WHERE: Camden Elementary School, 416 Laurens Street, Camden, S.C.