10th ANNUAL GASPARILLA MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FOOD LINE UP

We are excited to be back and showcasing so many of the restaurants that make Tampa special” — Ty Rodriguez, Food & Beverage Director

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. announced its food lineup for the 10th annual music fest taking place October 1-3 in Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park. Continuing the tradition of celebrating the delicious cultures of Tampa Bay, all participating food vendors are local, independently owned and operated.

Ty Rodriguez, co-owner of Tampa’s Rooster & the Till, is back for his 10th year as GMF’s Director of Food & Beverage.

“We are excited to be back and showcasing so many of the restaurants that make Tampa special,” said Rodriguez. “We can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces.”

GMF has added four new restaurants to this year’s Calle Cocina lineup – Cena, King of the Coop, Lolis Mexican Cravings, and Spaddy’s Coffee. These additions round out one of the most diverse ‘food’ festivals in the state and offer a broad slice of Tampa’s ever growing Food scene.

Joining the new restaurants are returning Festival favorites; Big Ray’s Fish Camp, Cafe Hey, Nebraska Mini Mart, Dochos Latin Bistro, Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe, Ichicoro and many more. With an incredible selection of food, drink, music and more, GMF 2021 is a true celebration of all things Tampa Bay.

The complete menu line up is below and at www.gasparillamusic.com/venue-map/food-information/

Big Ray’s Fish Camp – Grouper Sandwiches & Peel and Eat Shrimp

Cafe Hey – Cuban Sandwiches – Vegan Truffle Mac & Cheese

CENA - NDUJA Meatball Subs & Italian Sausage

Dochos – Chicken & Seafood Rice Bowls

Dough Nation – Cookie Dough & Ice Cream

Ellas Folk Art Cafe – Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Ichicoro – Yakisoba & Gangchu Dog

Independent Bar & Cafe – Belgian Frites

King of the Coop - Chicken Tender Baskets

Kona Ice – Shaved Ice & Novelty Ice Cream

Lolis Mexican Cravings - Tacos

Nebraska Mini Mart- Kick Ass Vegetarian (or Not) Nachos

Parnell Foods – Lemonade

Shadrach’s Fiery Furnace - Wood Fired Pizza

Spaddy’s Coffee Company - Coffee

Teer Tea - Cold Brew Iced Tea

The Bricks - Bird and Pig & The Goodness Wrap

Whatever Pops – Gourmet Ice Pops

Additional information about the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival including the complete schedule lineup is available at: www.GasparillaMusic.com

Information about GMF’s COVID Entry Policy can be found at www.gasparillamusic.com/frequently-asked-questions/

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gmftickets.com

ABOUT GMF

The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 35 local and national bands across 4 stages along downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants and offers family friendly programming (Kids 12 and Under FREE Admission) on several stages each day. Past festival performers have included Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant. Proceeds from the festival benefit youth music education.

About Gasparilla Music Foundation

Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit www.gmfhigherground.com

ABOUT Coppertail Brewing Co.

Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independent brewery and tasting room settled in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the desire to introduce more Florida-brewed beer to the masses, with help from the sea monster that lives in Tampa Bay – Coppertail. Coppertail prides themselves on giving back to the community, having involvement with many Tampa Bay organizations, such as Walk Bike Tampa, Ybor City Development Corporation (YCDC) and Goodwill Suncoast, to name a few. The brewery came to life in 2014, with 1,000 barrels of fermentation space with tanks ranging from 30 barrels to 200 barrels. Coppertail’s core beer offerings are brewed throughout the year and each tell a different story with quality ingredients.

