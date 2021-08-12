Gasparilla Music Festival Unveils First Wave of Bands

GMF 2021 First Wave of Bands Out Now!

Nas, Sylvan Esso, Gov’t Mule, Sofi Tukker Among Artists Performing

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. has released the first wave of artists that will be performing at their 10th anniversary festival on October 1-3, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Proceeds from the non-profit festival, which has been dubbed a “Festival on a Mission’, provide support to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools.

Genre defying and Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nominee Sofi Tukker will be featured on Friday night. Legendary and iconic Hip Hop superstar Nas will be headlining the festival on Saturday. Also, featured Saturday night is Durham, North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso. And closing the festival on Sunday will be the highly celebrated southern rock and jam band Gov’t Mule.

Additional artists and the full schedule of band days and times will be announced in the coming weeks. The initial list of artists is listed below. More information about the festival and related health and safety issues can be found at gasparillamusic.com/frequently-asked-questions/

Tickets are available at www.gmftickets.com

GENERAL ADMISSION

3 Day* GA Advance….. $90

2 Day GA Advance….. $60

Friday* GA Advance…..$40

Saturday GA Advance..$40

Sunday GA Advance….$40



SYNOVUS VIP EXPERIENCE**

3 Day* VIP Advance …$250

2 Day VIP Advance….$200

Friday* VIP Advance….$125

Saturday VIP Advance.$125

Sunday VIP Advance…$125

*Friday performances are limited to Curtis Hixon Park as there is a fundraiser in Kiley Gardens

** VIP Tickets no longer include FREE DRINK tokens. The price has been reduced accordingly.

For more information about GMF, please contact info@gasparillamusic.com

ABOUT GMF:

The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 35 local and national bands across 4 stages along downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants and offers family friendly programming (Kids 12 and Under FREE Admission) on several stages each day. Past festival performers have included Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant. Proceeds from the festival benefit youth music education.



About Gasparilla Music Foundation:

Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit www.gmfhigherground.com



ABOUT Coppertail Brewing Co.:

Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independent brewery and tasting room settled in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the desire to introduce more Florida-brewed beer to the masses, with help from the sea monster that lives in Tampa Bay – Coppertail. Coppertail prides themselves on giving back to the community, having involvement with many Tampa Bay organizations, such as Walk Bike Tampa, Ybor City Development Corporation (YCDC) and Goodwill Suncoast, to name a few. The brewery came to life in 2014, with 1,000 barrels of fermentation space with tanks ranging from 30 barrels to 200 barrels. Coppertail’s core beer offerings are brewed throughout the year and each tell a different story with quality ingredients.

