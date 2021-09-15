Resurfacing Project on Route 120 to Start Monday in St. Marys

St. Marys, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a resurfacing project on Route 120 in Elk County will start Monday, September 20. The project will extend the life of approximately 3.5 miles of Route 120 in the City of St. Marys between the Chestnut and Michael streets intersection and the Benzinger Road intersection.

The contractor will begin overnight work near the Chestnut and Michael streets intersection at 7:00 PM Monday, September 20, and work until 6:00 AM daily. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce a lane closure that will alternate between the eastbound and westbound lanes. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

The contractor will work overnights until paving operations have reached the railroad crossing near Lehner Avenue before switching to a daytime work schedule. The transition from overnight to daytime work may be abrupt. PennDOT will alert motorists to the change as quickly as possible, but it encourages motorists to build extra travel time into their schedules until the transition occurs. In any event, daytime work will not start until 8:30 AM daily to avoid impacting school traffic.

Overall work includes paving, pavement marking, guiderail upgrades and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $1.1 million job. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

