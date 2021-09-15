Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,599 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Recruitment Personnel Available at Touch-A-Truck for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

​Any individuals interested in meeting with recruitment personnel for open Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions available for Huntingdon County Maintenance should attend the touch-A-Truck event at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

PennDOT recruitment personnel will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency. 

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for CDL Operators, who must have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and Diesel Mechanics, who must have a CDL and a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate. 

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov go to “Open Jobs” and search “Winter Jobs.”

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

You just read:

PennDOT Recruitment Personnel Available at Touch-A-Truck for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.