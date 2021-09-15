PennDOT Recruitment Personnel Available at Touch-A-Truck for CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics
Any individuals interested in meeting with recruitment personnel for open Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) CDL Operator and Diesel Mechanic positions available for Huntingdon County Maintenance should attend the touch-A-Truck event at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds this Saturday.
PennDOT recruitment personnel will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency.
Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth for CDL Operators, who must have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and Diesel Mechanics, who must have a CDL and a PA Inspector Mechanic Certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov go to “Open Jobs” and search “Winter Jobs.”
