WealthBlock Inc. integrates Assure’s Glassboard

Strategic effort illuminates, accommodates digital shift for capital raisers

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech SaaS provider, WealthBlock Inc., which created a white label solution for VC and PE firms to increase capital raising efficiency announced the integration of Glassboard Technology’s Fund Administration and SPV software into their platform. Glassboard Technology is Assure’s technology division. The partnership between Wealthblock and Glassboard Technology furthers an emerging trend by VC and PE firms embracing technology to streamline processes and increase productivity through end-to-end solutions for GPs and LPs.

Per WealthBlock CEO and Co-Founder, Trilliam Jeong, “This strategic alignment represents our effort to provide a truly one-stop end-to-end solution for GPs to streamline the entire capital raising and investor management flow. With the integration of Glassboard Technology, investors can make investments, answer capital calls and manage their portfolios and documents all in one place. Meanwhile, GPs can streamline both front-end capital raising, relationship management and back-end fund formation, accounting, tax operations seamlessly. Both LPs and GPs will realize tremendous productivity boosts as a result.”

Katie Neilson, Assure Co-Founder and CRO says, “We are truly pleased that Assure’s Glassboard Technology will enable WealthBlock to achieve its goal to streamline and increase productivity to provide its clients with the very best capital raising and investor solutions. Assures mission is to make capital raising a reality for more people and this integration is one step closer to that goal.”

