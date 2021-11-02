The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey To Ensure the Best Compensation Results

If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey or their family get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey or their immediate family please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about the value of your financial claim as well as what it might be worth. Erik Karst is one of the nation's elite mesothelioma attorneys and he and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

For a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in most instances their exposure to asbestos occurred on a navy ship, on a submarine or at a navy shipyard where their ship or submarine was being repaired.

For the best possible treatment option in New Jersey, the New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick: http://www.cinj.org/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.