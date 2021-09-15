A ROUND-THE-WORLD DISCUSSION OF BEST MEDICAL PRACTICES - A GLOBAL WEBINAR SPONSORED BY SUSTAIN OUR ABILITIES

Detailed Program Sustain our Abilities logo

ONLINE ONLY FREE EVENT: OCTOBER 9TH 10 AM-1 PM EST EFFECTIVE TRANSITIONING FROM REHAB TO HOME IN BOWEL MANAGEMENT: KEEPING THINGS MOVING

Neurogenic bowel dysfunction can be successfully managed in order to maximize the quality of life of persons who have this issue. Webinars are free for people with disabilities and professionals.” — Marcalee Alexander. MD

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustain Our Abilities (SOA), a US-based 501C3 corporation that brings together professionals and persons with disabilities to promote environmental justice, health, and quality of life for persons with disabilities is sponsoring an online seminar on October 9th in conjunction with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, AMLAR (Latinamerican Association of PM&R) and COMEFYR (Mexican College of Electrodiagnosis and PM&R). The overall goal of the program is to discussed options for the management of neurogenic bowel and to optimize the ability of persons with neurogenic bowel and professionals to work together to find solutions and ensure the maximal quality of life for persons with neurogenic bowel. A special focus will also be provided on effective transitioning from rehabilitation to home in bowel management.

The seminar will be hosted by Antonis Kontaxakis, MD from Greece along with Gianluca Sampogna, MD from Italy and there will be presentations by Kim Chamberlain from the US, Osvaldo Chiara, MD from Italy, Lance Goetz, MD from the US, Angel Garcia Fernandez from Argentina, Claus Hultling, MD, Ph.D. from Sweden, Klaus Krogh, MD, Ph.D. from Denmark, Sister Erikael Nade from Tanzania, Shivjeet Raghav from India, Michele Spinelli, MD from Italy and Marcalee Alexander MD, SOA founder. All lectures will be in English with Spanish subtitles

The program will be held from 10 am-1 pm Eastern time and individuals can register here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowel-management-keeping-things-moving-tickets-168096498151 All talks will be held in English with Spanish subtitles. Additionally, the program will be available on the Sustain Our Abilities YouTube Channel after the event and viewers can watch the event afterward on YouTube with subtitles in many different languages.

Round-the-World Events promoting education without borders are a hallmark learning process for Sustain Our Abilities. The mission of Sustain Our Abilities is to bring together persons with disabilities and professionals to ensure the needs of persons with disabilities are addressed during the climate crisis, to promote sustainability in rehabilitation and healthcare, and to ensure that we are all part of the solution, together. As part of this mission, education is provided in a “green” fashion using internet-based programming and ensuring that input from persons with disabilities and professionals, men and women, and people from economically underprivileged and privileged countries are considered. In addition to promoting quality of life, a signature event Sustain Our Abilities has developed is Day for Tomorrow, October 22, when people are encouraged to come together in community to take action against climate change and to prepare for extreme weather events and disasters.