Mrs Sheran Harper, Worldwide President of the Mothers’ Union, joins the Religions for Peace World Council
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Religions for Peace and the global Anglican Communion are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Sheran Harper, the Worldwide President of the Mothers’ Union, as senior representative of Archbishop Justin Welby on the Religions for Peace World Council. The Mothers’ Union was founded in 1876 and is an international movement of Anglican Christian women.
The Anglican Communion and Religions for Peace have enjoyed action-oriented partnerships at national, regional and international levels in advancing peace and reconciliation across the globe.
Archbishop George Carey was elected as Co-President of Religions for Peace at its seventh World Assembly in Amman, Jordan in 1999.
Archbishop Rowan Williams welcomed the leaders of Religions for Peace at Lambeth Palace on multiple occasions and led the global multi-religious advocacy for poverty alleviation.
Archbishop Justin Welby has taken the leadership in following the tradition to serve as Co-President of Religions for Peace, guiding interfaith peacebuilding and reconciliation internationally.
The leaders of the Anglican Communion are actively engaged in representative and action-oriented Religions for Peace affiliated Interreligious Councils at national and regional levels in every region of the world.
The appointment of Mrs. Sheran Harper is an expression of the Anglican Communion’s commitment to the leadership of women of faith in multi-religious collaboration for peace and reconciliation. A full biography of Mrs. Harper can be found here.
For more information, contact:
Suzanne Toma
Religions for Peace
press@rfp.org
or
Gavin Drake
Anglican Communion
+44 20 7313 3908
Suzanne Toma
