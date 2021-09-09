Religions for Peace and KAICID Sign MOU on Multireligious Collaboration Initiatives
“Through this MoU, we hope to enhance our cooperation with a particular focus on peaceful, just and inclusive societies, human rights, and interreligious dialogue and cooperation.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Religions for Peace and The International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which signifies the commitment of both institutions to collaborate on joint actions with a view to strengthening mutual understanding, tolerance, respect, peaceful coexistence, cooperation, development and a rapprochement of societies, ultimately contributing to a culture of peace.
For over 50 years, Religions for Peace has been guided by a vision of a world where faith communities cooperate effectively for peace. We advance effective interfaith cooperation on global, regional, national, and local levels – ensuring that the diverse religious leaders, communities, and institutions we engage work together in harmony on concrete and inclusive initiatives.
“Through this MoU, we hope to enhance our cooperation with a particular focus on peaceful, just and inclusive societies, human rights, and interreligious dialogue and cooperation”,
Dr. Karam, the Religions for Peace Secretary General, said.
H.E. Faisal bin Muaammar, Secretary General of KAICID, concurred, noting
“I am delighted that KAICIID’s enduring relationship with Religions for Peace is able to find concrete expression in the signing of this MoU, which brings to bear both institutions’ expertise, networks and resources in pursuit of global peace and common understanding. Just after the Centre’s establishment, we welcomed in Vienna the 9th World Assembly of Religions for Peace in 2013 and we’ve been supporting each other ever since. Our institutions have demonstrated a fruitful complementarity in seeking to harness the power and influence of religious leaders and faith-based organisations in pursuit of solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges. In particular this alliance allows for a more targeted and effective approach to engaging with the world of policymaking, where the best aspects of common faith traditions can be harnessed for humanity as it engages with new and sinister threats to its dignity and freedom.”
Through their programme of work, both Religions for Peace and KAICIID are dedicated to the promotion of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, particularly through the implementation of activities to prevent violence, manipulation of religion to justify violence, and hate speech.
The partnership allows both organizations to collaborate further on knowledge development and sharing, targeted trainings and capacity building activities for religious leaders, actors, and policy makers.
