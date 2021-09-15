SCDSS Announces New Abbeville County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor (803) 767-1488 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

September 15, 2021 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Bailey Johnson as the new Abbeville County DSS Director.

She began leading the Abbeville office in her new position in July 2021. Ms. Johnson began her career with DSS eight years ago starting out in Adult Protective Services in Anderson County as a case manager. She later transferred to Economic Services in 2015, then was promoted to supervisor over the SNAP/TANF eligibility unit in 2016.

“I am so excited to be in Abbeville to support the community in whatever ways that I can with my variety of program experience,” said Johnson. “I believe in our agency and that our professionals have an opportunity to make great progress and be a major impact on the communities of South Carolina. I am thrilled to be leading the team in Abbeville and will drive home our agency’s mission statement of promoting safety, permanency and well-being of children, families and vulnerable adults in all that we do.”

Ms. Johnson is originally from Anderson, S.C. and graduated from TL Hanna High School. She later went on to college at Lander University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology with an emphasis in counseling. She is currently attending Walden University to obtain a master’s degree in Public Administration.

For more information on DSS services available for Abbeville County residents, please visit the SCDSS website here.

