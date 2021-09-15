Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 20

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 20, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity County Wide Various Various Customer Concerns County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 2001 Forest Drive Limestone Twp. Patching/ Mill & Fill SR 2003 S. Reidsburg Road Monroe Twp. Patching/ Mill & Fill SR 322 Twenty eighth Division Hwy. Clarion Twp. Crack Seal SR 2014 Brook Road Monroe Twp. Pipe Replacement SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Install Underdrain SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Pave SR 66 SR 66 SH Porter Twp. Side Dozing SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.