Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 20
Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 20, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Customer Concerns
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 2001
|Forest Drive
|Limestone Twp.
|Patching/ Mill & Fill
|SR 2003
|S. Reidsburg Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Patching/ Mill & Fill
|SR 322
|Twenty eighth Division Hwy.
|Clarion Twp.
|Crack Seal
|SR 2014
|Brook Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Install Underdrain
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Stream Bed Paving
|SR 2004
|Brinkerton Road
|Porter Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2003
|Olean Trail
|Porter Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Pave
|SR 66
|SR 66 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 28
|SR 28 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|Side Dozing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.