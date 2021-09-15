High-Performance Marine Diesel Engines at Newport International Boat Show from MSHS and FPT North America At Tent B45

MSHS, exhibiting with FPT at Tent B45, will offer tips on how pleasure and commercial operators can repower their vessels with industry-leading FPT N67 570 EVO and FPT C90 650 EVO diesel engines. FPT Industrial's marine diesel C90 650 EVO engine is available through MSHS Group FPT Industrial's marine diesel N67 570 EVO engine is available through MSHS Group

MSHS Group, FPT North America to help Newport International Boat Show attendees learn about repowering vessels with FPT N67 570 and C90 650 EVO diesel engines.

MSHS Group is proud to have been the high-powered marine diesel engine supplier and repower choice for both our valued recreational and professional vessel customers for many years.” — MSHS Group Northeast Territory Manager Phil Carlson

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s Newport International Boat Show , Motor Services Hugo Stamp (MSHS) and FPT North America are teaming up to display two of their most popular fuel-efficient, best-in-class marine diesel engines and offer event attendees professional advice on how to enhance vessel performance.Now in its 50th year, the Newport International Boat Show runs from Thursday, September 16 through Sunday, September 19 in Newport, Rhode Island. MSHS, exhibiting with FPT at Tent B45, will offer tips on how pleasure and commercial operators can repower their vessels with industry-leading FPT N67 570 EVO and FPT C90 650 EVO diesel engines.“And did we mention power?” said MSHS Marine Engine Sales Manager Maxwell Illing. “Hands down, FPT’s power density ratio makes it superior in the 6-7L, 8-9L and 16L displacement categories.”Illing, along with MSHS Northeast Territory Manager Phil Carlson and FPT’s North American Marine Manager Peter Emerson will be on hand at booth to answer questions and explain the engines’ attributes.“We’re proud to have been the high-power engine supplier and repower choice for our valued customers for years,” Carlson noted.About the MSHS/FPT Engines at this year’s Newport International Boat Show:• The FPT C90 650 EVO is the next-generation and evolution of FPT’s best-in-class 8.7L marine engine. FPT developed this product with new technology that allows for fast torque rise at slow speed, while maintaining top-rated power of 650 mhp at 2,500 rpm. The new super-charged and turbo-charged version complies with EPA Tier 3 Recreational Emissions and, with new and improved CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron) cylinder head and steel crown pistons to handle the faster torque rise and higher torque output, it will prove to be a robust, efficient, and powerful product.• The FPT N67 570 EVO is the next generation and evolution of FPT’s best-in-class 6.7 Liter marine engine. It is four percent better in peak-rated power (570 mhp vs. 550 mhp), then the company’s next closest competitor at a rated speed of nine percent less than that same competitor. This allows FPT to create higher peak torque at slower speed that is 12 percent higher at 1600 rpm in favor of FPT versus the next closest competitor. With a slower rated speed, FPT can deliver superior power while maintaining the same fuel consumption as its competition that is four percent less in rated power while turning a nine percent greater engine speed.”About MSHS Group Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the MSHS Group goes to market through three business units: Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Governor Control Systems, and Advanced Bonded Customs Services. It has grown into a leading independent solutions and services provider of reputable OEM brands in marine and power generation applications. MSHS Group specializes in the integration of equipment, services, and control systems for customers in the marine, industrial, government, and commercial segments globally.For more information about the MSHS Group, please visit mshs.com or contact Kerissa Bradley at 954-763-3660 ext. 1309 or kerissa.bradley@mshs.com.

Available through MSHS, FPT Industrial offers engines for pleasure and professional marine use, with four displacements in mechanical and electronic versions.