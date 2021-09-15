Recruiting for Good Thanks AT&T and Bed Bath & Beyond for Helping Fund Kid Gigs
Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency generating proceeds from recent placements with companies to fund meaningful experiences for kids in LA and NJ.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Companies that retain us for search and staffing services help Recruiting for Good create and fund meaningful experiences for kids in LA and NJ thru our gigs and sweet celebrations."
Recent Searches Make a Positive Impact
AT&T thru consulting company Riverstreamz retained Recruiting for Good to find the talented tech team that supported LA County's Gavin Newsom Recall voting process. Proceeds generated from staffing services provided by Recruiting for Good will help fund Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids in LA (October, November, December).
Bed Bath & Beyond thru consulting company Stone Allen hired data science professionals (Recruiting for Good helped locate the candidate hired). Proceeds generated from staffing services provided by Recruiting for Good will help fund We Pitch for Good this Thanksgiving; a NJ girl led positive social impact project.
In LA Kids Party for Good
Parties are for talented kids in Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School (accompanied by a parent).
Kids enjoy LA's Sweetest Treats, by bringing a drawing of their parent at work.
In October, Recruiting for Good will be hosting the following Halloween parties: chocolate, donuts, ice cream, pudding. and vegan pies too.
In November, Recruiting for Good will be hosting Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best).
In December, Recruiting for Good will be hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're grateful for both AT&T and Bed Bath & Beyond; they helped Recruiting for Good fulfill our commitment to Hire Local Tech Talent First, pay them what they deserve, and improve their life."
About
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
We Pitch For Good is a girl-led venture with a sweet purpose to create fun fulfilling, give-back events and parties in NJ. Girls in the community are invited to pitch in and volunteer in the fun. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, mentors Cookie Rookie. To Learn More Visit www.WePitchForGood.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
