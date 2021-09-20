Proactive Dealer Solutions Launches intelligent Digital Voice Assistant for Auto Dealer Service Departments: Brooke.ai
Digital voice assistant handles & appoints inbound service calls for dealers with 100% connectivity, improving customer experience while reducing costs
Brooke.ai never complains, calls in sick, or earns bonuses on appointment shows. A DVA is an affordable solution that makes calling a service department a great experience.”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, a provider of effective lead management and conversion services for the auto and motorized vehicle dealership sector, today announced the launch of Brooke.ai, an intelligent conversational Digital Voice Assistant (DVA) for the retail automotive industry that delivers 100 percent call connectivity, sets service appointments in an average of only three minutes, and answers routine dealership questions. Brooke.ai delivers a great customer experience while freeing up service staff and BDC agents to focus on the customers in front of them, as well as revenue-producing outbound customer service calls. The DVA allows dealers to reduce staff or reallocate for growth and has been designed and built to continuously learn from interactions with customers.
“Brooke.ai has the proven capability to answer every call and provide high-level discourse in a consistently helpful and professional way,” said Jason Beckett, Chief Operating Officer, Proactive Dealer Solutions. “This is a game-changer for our industry since we know on average 30 percent of inbound phone calls to service departments never connect. They are abandoned on hold, misrouted, or lost. That results in tens of thousands in lost revenue. Brooke.ai ensures every call is answered and handled, including non-appointable request calls for things like service hours that eat up employee time. Why should a human handle those FAQ calls, and easy appointment request calls, when a DVA can do it quickly, efficiently, and more cost-effectively?”
Brooke.ai integrates with a service department's online scheduling tool and a dealership's DMS to deliver a personal experience to callers. The DVA accesses returning customer information, identifies the vehicle, asks for a preferred appointment time, and confirms the appointment. Calls that are not appointable are quickly transferred to the correct person in the store.
Brooke.ai is available to customers 24/7 and communicates in a conversational and natural way with contextual awareness and adaptive behavior, much like common DVA home devices such as Alexa and Google Home. Development of Brooke.ai has been ongoing, and now with nearly 11 million calls captured, analyzed, and scored, the proven efficiency of the DVA is ready for wide release.
"In our industry, you hear the saying: the two-legged expense is the greatest expense," said Lawson Owen, founder & CEO, Proactive Dealer Solutions. "Brooke.ai never complains, calls in sick, or earns bonuses on appointment shows. A DVA is an affordable solution that makes calling a service department a great experience while allowing dealers to reduce staff for bottom-line savings or reallocate resources for proactive growth."
Brooke.ai is a stand-alone solution but will be closely tied to Proactive Dealer Solutions’ popular CallerCX platform. CallerCX monitors, evaluates, and scores inbound sales and services calls using proprietary artificial intelligence technology to coach staff on how to better handle calls and to notify managers of mishandled opportunities. Brooke.ai complements CallerCX by alleviating service advisors and BDC agents from the demands of inbound service calls.
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Based in Huntersville, NC, for the past 25 years+ Proactive Dealer Solutions has helped over 4,000 dealerships across North America with lead and process management and is credited with pioneering the BDC concept. Today, the company serves the automotive industry with training and software services designed to enhance the customer experience and improve modern retailing practices. Along with its proprietary call management platform, CallerCX, and Digital Voice Assistant, Brooke.ai, the company continues to grow as a fully tech-enabled SaaS company with unlimited resources for today’s dealers.
