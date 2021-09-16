American Fidelity Named a National Best Workplace for Women

American Fidelity Colleagues gather outside the onsite restaurant. AF Senior Vice President of Corporate and Human Resources Thayla Bohn and Vice President of Employee Services Deena Teehee.

American Fidelity has been named one of the country’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.

I’m proud of how American Fidelity has established an environment that’s safe, supportive and allows all Colleagues the opportunity to thrive.” — Diana Bittle, AF chief information officer