American Fidelity Named a National Best Workplace for Women
American Fidelity has been named one of the country’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.
I’m proud of how American Fidelity has established an environment that’s safe, supportive and allows all Colleagues the opportunity to thrive.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity has been named one of the country’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.
— Diana Bittle, AF chief information officer
It marks the sixth consecutive year American Fidelity has been awarded the designation. AF ranked 39th on this year’s list.
Currently, women comprise 59% of the Company’s workforce and 55% of Company officers. These positions include American Fidelity’s president, senior vice president of corporate and human resources, national sales director, chief accounting officer, vice president of employer services and chief information officer. American Fidelity offers 16 weeks of Family Medical Leave instead of the standard 12, provides family support solutions such as back-up child and elder care, tutoring, virtual learning assistance and in-home care provider search and offers flexible schedules and hybrid work environments for most positions.
“I’m proud of how American Fidelity has established an environment that’s safe, supportive and allows all Colleagues the opportunity to thrive,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “One example of how we create an inclusive culture is our Colleague-led Women in Technology group, designed to help build a competitive future by encouraging women and girls to explore technology careers."
To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 5.6 million U.S. employees.
The ranking is based primarily on rigorous analytics and what women report in a confidential survey about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. The survey measures the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All™. Fifteen percent of the remaining rank is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, considering national industry trends.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021, PEOPLE’s Companies that Care 2021 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
